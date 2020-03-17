Trump said gatherings should be limited to 10 people, but the CDC said 50. Here’s what those numbers mean, and what you should do.

On Monday, President Trump said Americans should “avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people” in order to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But the cap on social gathering sizes continues to change, and is different across jurisdictions and even the federal government.

Experts told Insider that what matters more than a number is limiting social interactions as much as possible and to keep a safe distance when you must gather.

If you were planning to post up with your big family for the foreseeable future or host an impromptu yoga class for a dozen neighbors, think again: On Monday, President Trump urged all Americans, regardless of health or age, to limit their socializing to groups of 10 or less in order to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it,” Trump said at a White House news conference. “Therefore, my administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, and public food courts.”

The announcement was the first time Americans heard the limit “10.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier capped social gatherings at 50, and various jurisdictions have drawn their own lines – St. Louis allowing gatherings up to 1,000 (for now), and Massachussetts cutting people off at 25.

Experts told Insider what those numbers do and don’t mean, and what really matters if you’re trying to stay safe.

Some of the limits are based on the size of the outbreak in that region. Others are designed to effectively signal a lockdown.

While confusing and constantly changing, the numbers aren’t completely arbitrary, Amit Malik, former clinical director of operations for various hospitals and health systems including New York Presbyterian Hospital, told Business Insider.

“The state-by-state limits on gathering sizes have thus far been proportionate to the number of cases in that state,” he said. “This is very much a reactive approach to preventing the spread of the virus, not proactive.” He sees Trump’s recommendation to cap get-togethers at 10 as a way to unofficially announce a nationwide quarantine or lockdown.

The more limiting cutoff came after the president was briefed on startling research from Imperial College London, which predicted the novel coronavirus could kill more than two million people in the United States if serious social distancing measures aren’t taken.

Still, there’s no strong evidence that limiting mass gatherings, without using other strategies to curb the spread of the virus, is effective, according to researchers who’ve studied the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and other outbreaks, the New York Times reported.

It’s not about the number, it’s about the space, so use common sense and avoid gatherings of any size, experts say

However you interpret the recommendations or requirements in your area, experts’ best advice is to simply limit your social contact as much as possible. Hanging out with one or two other people is still riskier than being alone and making your hangout virtual.

“100, 50, 10 – the number doesn’t matter – it only takes one person to spread the virus,” Sue Ann Bell, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing and expert on the health effects of disasters, told Insider.

Dr. Darria Long Gillespie, clinical assistant professor at University of Tennessee at Erlanger and national spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians, suggested people consider not just the number of people who may be somewhere, but how close they’ll be and how well-ventilated the space is.

“The more people, the more closely packed, and the more poorly ventilated the space, you can imagine that’s a bad situation,” she previously told Insider. The recommendations are to keep about six feet between you and a potentially exposed person, which, at this point, could be anyone.

“Just stay home right now – avoid any crowds, limit your interactions to essential needs, like groceries or the pharmacy,” Bell said, acknowledging that “this is a hard, and scary, time,” for social creatures like humans. “If you want to help, and you want to protect yourself and your family, stay home.”