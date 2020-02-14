10 shows you should watch if you love ‘Breaking Bad’

caption Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston starred on “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

Fans of AMC’s popular crime drama “Breaking Bad” might also want to try watching series with similar themes and tones.

“Better Call Saul” reveals the backstory of how the “Breaking Bad” character Saul Goodman became a lawyer.

“Weeds” and “Ozark” both feature everyday people who turn to unusual tactics to earn money and protect their families.

“The Wire” and “Narcos” depict stories based on the real-life drug trade.

For five seasons, Vince Gilligan’s “Breaking Bad” kept fans on the edges of their seats with the story of how Walter White (Bryan Cranston) went from a mild-mannered chemistry teacher to a vindictive drug lord.

The show made its mark with tremendous performances, thrilling suspense, emotionally poignant moments, and dark themes of crime and deception.

And, fortunately, there are plenty of captivating series for fans of “Breaking Bad” to stream next.

Here are 10 shows to watch if you love “Breaking Bad.”

“Better Call Saul” is a spin-off featuring some characters from “Breaking Bad.”

caption Bob Odenkirk on “Better Call Saul.” source Sony Pictures Television

As a spin-off prequel of “Breaking Bad,” Vince Gilligan’s “Better Call Saul” is a must-see for fans of the original series.

Set prior to the start of the storylines on “Breaking Bad,” the show is about Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and his transition from conman to the showboat persona of lawyer Saul Goodman.

The series has become a “Breaking Bad” fan favorite and features a slew of characters from the original series, including Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), and many more.

The first four seasons of “Better Caul Saul” can be streamed on Netflix, and the fifth season premieres on AMC later this month.

“Weeds” also deals with some illegal activities.

caption Mary-Louise Parker on “Weeds.” source IMDb/Lionsgate Television

For fans who loved the dark comedy of “Breaking Bad” and the unlikely matchup between Walter White and the world of illegal drugs, “Weeds” could be your new favorite show.

The series follows a suburban widowed mother of two named Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) as she begins to grow and sell marijuana to support her family.

Much like Walter White on “Breaking Bad,” the characters on “Weeds” get more entangled in illegal activity than they planned.

The series ran for eight seasons, which can be streamed on Netflix.

“Dexter” highlights a dark, murderous lead who is hiding an entire part of who he is.

caption Michael C. Hall on “Dexter.” source Netflix

“Dexter” is a crime thriller that will appeal to “Breaking Bad” fans who enjoyed watching the tension and drama surrounding Walter White’s hidden life as Heisenberg.

On “Dexter,” Michael C. Hall stars as Dexter Morgan, a blood-spatter expert working with the Miami police department. Although he helps solve crimes by day, Dexter also moonlights as a serial killer who murders people who are guilty of terrible crimes.

The series follows Dexter as he works to help catch criminals just like himself while hiding the truth of his murderous identity.

All eight seasons of this psychological thriller are available on Netflix.

“The Sopranos” is another hit series that’s filled with crime, drama, and action.

caption “The Sopranos” is an HBO series. source HBO/Getty Images

For those who thought “Breaking Bad” was a unique depiction of what a man will do for his family, “The Sopranos” is an equally dramatic and thrilling must-see that also centers around crime.

The hit series features Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his journey of balancing two families, one consisting of his wife and children and the other made up of the mob.

In a somewhat unlikely move, he begins to see a therapist as he navigates the struggles of his personal and professional life while continuing to work for the mob.

The HBO series consists of six seasons, which can be viewed on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO Now.

“The Wire” is a crime drama that covers some dark subject matter.

caption “The Wire” has five seasons. source HBO

If you enjoyed the dark, drug-related subject matter of “Breaking Bad” and its, at times painful, look at how the world of drugs can take its toll on lives, “The Wire” might be your cup of tea.

The HBO crime drama focuses on the Baltimore narcotics scene as experienced by varying groups of people in the city, including law enforcement, government officials, school staff, students, drug suppliers, dealers, and users.

Produced by former police reporter David Simon, the show is based on the harsh reality of the Baltimore drug scene and is celebrated for its raw and real portrayal of the city as well as its poignant exploration of politics and society.

All five seasons of “The Wire” are available on HBO Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

“Sons of Anarchy” is filled with plenty of lawlessness and suspense.

caption “Sons of Anarchy” has seven seasons. source FX

“Sons of Anarchy” is a show that, like “Breaking Bad,” tells a complex and suspenseful tale that centers around family and lawlessness.

In the series, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) leads his late father’s outlaw biker gang, which protects the town from drug dealers while also dealing in an illegal arms business. Jax begins questioning the gang’s unlawful activities and, as a result, his own role in the group.

Like “Breaking Bad,” the show deals with themes of corruption, betrayal, and redemption. It also explores racism and brotherhood.

Fans can watch seven seasons of “Sons of Anarchy” on Hulu.

“Narcos” documents part of a different kind of drug trade.

caption “Narcos” has three seasons. source Netflix

A Netflix original series, “Narcos” may appeal to fans of “Breaking Bad” because it documents the drug trade in a very real, raw way.

“Narcos” depicts Colombia’s cocaine trade and the drug kingpins who ran it in the 1980s, focusing on the true story of the rise and fall of the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar and the law-enforcement groups who waged the war on drugs.

The show’s three seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

“Ozark” has a mix of family troubles, money problems, and criminal schemes.

caption Jason Bateman on “Ozark.” source Netflix

“Breaking Bad” depicted Walter White as a man who would do anything to keep his family safe, including getting involved in the world of drugs.

The same can be said for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) on Netflix’s original series, “Ozark.”

The crime drama features a financial planner who suddenly moves his wife and kids from Chicago to the Ozarks. It turns out Marty is on the run after his money-laundering scheme fails, and he is required to figure out how to pay off a huge sum of money to a drug lord in a short period of time.

The first two seasons of “Ozark” are currently available on Netflix. The third season is set to be released in March 2020.

“Boardwalk Empire” is filled with illegal activities and drama.

caption Steve Buscemi on “Boardwalk Empire.” source Macall B. Polay / HBO

Like “Breaking Bad,” the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” explores themes of rebellion and crime.

However, instead of dealing with tales of the drug trade, the series explores the period of Prohibition, which banned the production, importation, and sale of alcoholic beverages in the United States throughout the 1920s and early 1930s.

“Boardwalk Empire” stars Steve Buscemi as Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, a politician and gangster who runs Atlantic City and deals in the illegal alcohol business.

A period drama, the series follows Nucky as he interacts with famous, real-life gangsters, including Lucky Luciano, Al Capone, Jim Colosimo, and more.

Fans can stream the show’s five seasons on HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

“Orange Is the New Black” is packed with harrowing flashbacks, shocking crimes, and tension.

caption “Orange Is the New Black” is a Netflix original. source Netflix

Netflix’s original series “Orange Is the New Black” is a show that, like “Breaking Bad,” uniquely captures what it’s like when unlikely people get tied up in a life of crime.

The series follows Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) as she is sentenced to time in a minimum-security prison for being a drug runner 10 years earlier.

While in prison, Piper must adjust to her new life, which includes reconnecting with her ex-girlfriend who got her into the drug world as well as building relationships with a wide variety of fellow inmates from varying backgrounds.

The seven seasons of the series, which are available on Netflix, are filled with hilarious, moving, and heartbreaking moments that will perhaps capture the attention of “Breaking Bad” fans.

