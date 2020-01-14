Sia says she asked Diplo to have ‘no-strings sex’ because she doesn’t have time for a relationship and he’s ‘super-duper hot’

Sia recently discussed her friendship with Diplo for a feature in GQ magazine’s February issue.

The 44-year-old singer revealed that she propositioned him with “no-strings sex,” because she doesn’t have time for a relationship and he’s “super-duper hot.”

She did not reveal whether Diplo accepted her offer or not.

Sia said that she considers the famous DJ “one of the most talented and attractive people in the world,” but also “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sia recently revealed that she propositioned Diplo, one of her close friends and frequent collaborators, with “no-strings sex.”

“This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship,'” she told GQ magazine. “‘If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'”

Sia was interviewed for Diplo’s feature in GQ’s February issue, in which she called the 41-year-old DJ, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, “the sweetest thing in the world” and “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.”

“He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem,” she said. “It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.”

The 44-year-old “Chandelier” singer has been working with Diplo for over a decade. The two artists currently form two-thirds of the dance music collective LSD (which stands for Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo). The supergroup released its debut studio album, “Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD,” in April 2019.

It wasn’t previously public knowledge that Sia, who is famously private about her personal life, had adopted a child. She offered no additional details about her new life as a parent.

Diplo has two children, 9-year-old Lockett and 5-year-old Lazer, who live with their mother, his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart.

Read his full GQ profile here.