An $11 million yacht formerly owned by Rupert Murdoch is being sold by Italy’s most controversial Prime Minister — see inside ‘Morning Glory’

Morning Glory.

A 158-foot sailing superyacht owned by Silvio Berlusconi – the highly controversial former Prime Minister of Italy – is for sale for $11 million.

The yacht is called Morning Glory, and was originally commissioned and owned by Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who built the Fox empire.

Morning Glory has room for eight passengers and eight crew members, a marble fireplace, multiple dining rooms, a vast master suite, and a full bar.

If you’ve got a spare eight figures sitting around, there’s something on the market that fits right in your budget: Silvio Berlusconi’s 158-foot sailing yacht, which is yours for a cool $11 million.

Of course, most things on the market fit right in your budget. This one just happens to emphasize sailing.

The multimillion-dollar vessel, which is listed for sale through Burgess Yachts and was brought to our attention by Robb Report, has pretty much everything you’d expect from a massive – and massively expensive – superyacht. It’s decked out in warm wood, has an operational marble fireplace, sports several lounging and dining areas, and sleeps up to eight guests.

Plus, it’s got quite the provenance. Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire businessman behind the Fox empire, had Morning Glory built in 1993. He married his third wife Wendi Deng aboard it in 1999, according to Robb Report, and sold the yacht to the controversial Italian businessman and former Prime Minister later that year.

Take a look inside Morning Glory:

Morning Glory.

Morning Glory.

Morning Glory.

As expected, there’s a plethora of different lounging areas to choose from.

Morning Glory.

There’s an L-shaped couch up on the flybridge …

Morning Glory.

… by the covered captain’s station.

Morning Glory.

There’s also full dining area on the deck …

Morning Glory.

And once you get tired of that, you can move to a semi-circular seating area for your after-dinner digestifs.

Morning Glory.

Climb some stairs and you’ve reached the “raised sun lounge,” perfect for getting some rays while you think about dividends.

Morning Glory.

Inside, there’s a large, U-shaped seating area facing a marble fireplace. There’s also a TV for watching videos of your yacht while you’re on your yacht.

Morning Glory.

Off of the “main saloon” there’s a room with a formal dining area…

Morning Glory.

Along with a full bar and game table.

Morning Glory.

Morning Glory can sleep up to eight guests in four lavishly-appointed suites.

Morning Glory.

Some rooms have double beds …

Morning Glory.

… and others have twins.

Morning Glory.

The master suite, which spans the full width of the ship, sports a study as well as couples’ bathrooms.

Morning Glory.

Morning Glory also has room to sleep eight crew members.

Morning Glory.

If you’re looking to hole up in a luxurious superyacht for the foreseeable future, you can snatch up Morning Glory or another multimillion-dollar vessel through Burgess Yachts.