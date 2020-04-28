The biggest mall operator in the US is reportedly opening 49 shopping centers by next week. Here’s where.

caption Lenox Square in Atlanta before the coronavirus outbreak. source Lenox Square / Yelp

Simon Property Group will open 49 of its shopping centers over the next several days, CNBC reported.

The malls will have reduced hours and other changes to encourage social distancing.

Keep reading for a list of the malls that are slated to open soon.

Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the US, will open 49 of its shopping centers by May 4, CNBC’s Lauren Thomas reported, citing an internal memo.

The openings are happening in states that have taken steps to jumpstart their economies.

CNBC reported that the malls will have reduced hours (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday) so that cleaning can be done overnight. They will encourage shoppers to wear masks – as well as give masks and hand sanitizing packets away to shoppers who ask for them – and require that employees wear them. They will also impose measures to encourage social distancing, including limiting seating in food courts and placing decals on floors.

Simon’s malls have been temporarily closed since March 18. The original plan was for the malls to be closed for 12 days, but the closures were extended as the coronavirus pandemic evolved and spread to more of the country.

A representative for Simon did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

As many retailers have furloughed or laid off much of their workforce, bringing employees back could be a tricky proposition. It also remains to be seen whether shoppers will feel confident enough about their safety to come back to shop at malls right away.

Here are the malls that are opening over the next several days, according to CNBC:

Opening May 1:

Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall, 320 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, Alaska

McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, Arkansas

Calhoun Outlet Marketplace, 455 Belwood Rd, Calhoun, Georgia

Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia

Mall of Georgia/Village Shops, 3333 Buford Dr, Buford, Georgia

North Georgia Premium Outlets, 800 GA-400 S, Dawsonville, Georgia

Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia

Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia

Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd, Gulfport, Mississippi

Penn Square Mall, 1901 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Gaffney Outlet Marketplace, 1 Factory Shops Blvd, Gaffney, South Carolina

Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, South Carolina

West Town Mall, 7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee

Allen Premium Outlets, 820 W Stacy Rd, Allen, Texas

Barton Creek Square, 2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, Texas

Broadway Square, 4601 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, Texas

Cielo Vista, 8401 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, Texas

Firewheel Town Center, 245 Cedar Sage Dr, Garland, Texas

Grande Prairie Premium Outlets, 2950 W Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, Texas

Grapevine Mills, 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, Texas

Houston Galleria, 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Texas

Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Rd, Cypress, Texas

Ingram Park Mall, 6301 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas

Katy Mills, 5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy, Texas

La Plaza Mall, 2200 S 10th St, McAllen, Texas

Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr, Cedar Park, Texas

Midland Park Mall, 4511 N Midkiff Dr, Midland, Texas

North East Mall, 1101 Melbourne Rd, Hurst, Texas

Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, 5001 E Expressway 83, Mercedes, Texas

Round Rock Premium Outlets, 4401 N Interstate 35, Round Rock, Texas

San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, Texas

The Shops at Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave, Fort Worth, Texas

The Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin, Texas

University Park Village, 1612 S University Dr, Fort Worth, Texas

Opening May 2:

Castleton Square, 6020 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, Indiana

Circle Centre Mall, 49 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, Indiana

College Mall, 2894 E 3rd St, Bloomington, Indiana

Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, Indiana

Greenwood Park Mall, 1251 US Highway 31 N, Greenwood, Indiana

Hamilton Town Center, 13901 Town Center Blvd, Noblesville, Indiana

Indiana Premium Outlets, 11622 NE Executive Dr, Edinburgh, Indiana

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, 601 Wabash St, Michigan City, Indiana

Tippecanoe Mall, 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S, Lafayette, Indiana

University Park Mall, 6501 N Grape Rd, Mishawaka, Indiana

Opening May 4:

Battlefield Mall, 2825 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, Missouri

St. Louis Premium Outlets, 18521 Outlet Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri

Osage Outlet Marketplace, 4540 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri

Are you a retail worker with a story to share? Email retail@businesssinisder.com.