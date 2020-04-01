Simone Biles broke her silence on the Tokyo Olympics, and she’s training to compete despite the Games’ year-long postponement

source Getty Images

Simone Biles will train to compete in the Tokyo Olympics beginning in July of 2021.

The 23-year-old star American gymnast had planned to retire after this summer’s Olympics, but the IOC’s decision to postpone the Games for a calendar year forced Biles to choose whether or not to compete for more gold.

“I didn’t really know what to feel,” Biles said of learning about the year-long Olympics delay. “I just kind of sat there and I cried.”

A five-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated gymnast – male or female – in World Championship history, Biles was a heavy favorite heading into Tokyo 2020.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee announced its decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a full calendar year in light of public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

And while American icons like sprinter Allyson Felix and USWNT striker Carli Lloyd were quick to confirm their intentions to compete despite the year-long delay, the Games’ biggest star was eerily quiet.

caption Simone Biles flips on the beam. source Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Simone Biles – the 23-year-old American gymnast who burst onto the scene during the 2016 Summer Olympics – revealed in an exclusive interview on the TODAY Show that she intends to continue training for the now-2021 Tokyo Games.

“I feel like I’m still battling with a lot of these decisions and a lot of the uncertainties,” Biles said.

Biles had planned to retire after this summer’s Olympics, but the IOC’s decision to postpone the Games for a calendar year forced Biles to choose between competing for more gold medals and finishing her career on her anticipated timeline.

Ultimately, she chose to continue training for one last go. Still, the decision was not an easy one, and her delayed announcement – which came more than a week after the Games were officially postponed – is a testament to that fact.

Her first reaction to news of the Olympics postponement was devastation.

“I was in the gym training,” Biles said of her reaction to the news that the Olympics had been postponed. “I didn’t really know what to feel. I just kind of sat there and I cried.”

“But ultimately it was the right decision,” she added. “We need to make sure that everyone in the US and around the world is healthy and safe.”

Biles said she’s been in regular contact with her coaches and training staff despite practicing social distancing and remaining in isolation as the coronavirus crisis grown more severe. She’s focusing more on bodyweight training while stuck in her house.

“I’m just trying to stay healthy and in shape before we can return to the gym and start the training process up again,” she said. “We’re doing more body work so arms, abs, legs. The other day I did a twerk workout – a twerkout – and it was a lot of squats and conditioning.”

caption Simone Biles competes at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. source Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Despite doing her best to train at home, the five-time Olympic medalist and most decorated gymnast – male or female – in World Championship history admitted that she worries about losing her edge while withheld from the gym.

“I’ve thought about that a lot,” Biles said. “With the year and a half I took off [after the 2016 Olympics] I got back in shape and my coaches helped me with that, so physically I have no doubt that my coaches will get me back in shape, but mentally, going another year, I think that’s what’s going to take the toll on me and all of us.”

“We have to stay in shape mentally just as much as physically,” she added.

“That will play a big factor moving forward – listening to your body and your mind.”

In addition to training, Biles is using her quarantine period to spend more time with her dog. She’s also helping to fight against the pandemic by donating a leotard to raise money for Athletes for COVID-19 Relief alongside future NBA Hall of Famer Steph Curry, two-time WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson, and many other superstar athletes.

“In a crisis like this, I feel like everyone wants to jump up to their feet and help, and I had that opportunity,” Biles said.

“By donating that leo [leotard], it will make sure that kids don’t fall behind in school and that small businesses still are on their feet. It was a good time to do that and I’m glad I did.”