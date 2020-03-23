A personal trainer shared simple yet effective exercises you can do at your desk during the coronavirus quarantine

caption My attempt at one of the desk exercises: the chair dip. source Zoe Ettinger

Amid coronavirus-related gym closures, now is a better time than ever to learn effective home exercises.

Regular exercise has been proven to make people more effective at work and less stressed.

All these exercises can be done while at a desk or table.

An award-winning personal trainer, Alex Folacci, shared seven simple exercises, and gave three levels of intensity for each.

Though you may not be able to go to the gym, as many have closed in accordance with CDC’s social distancing guidelines, it’s possible to get fit at home. Moving around is not only important for health and longevity – the American College of Sports Medicine carried out a study and found 60% of employees said their time-management skills, mental performance, and ability to meet deadlines improved on days they exercised. Additionally, sitting for long periods of time has been proven to be dangerous to your health.

Though life has become much more sedentary lately, it is possible to lessen the risk of inactivity by engaging in simple exercises that keep your body moving throughout the day.

Insider reached out to Alex Folacci, recipient of the 2019 New York Award in personal training. He showed us seven exercises that can be adjusted according to your strength, giving three levels for each. Each exercise falls into one or more of the four categories of muscle contraction: isometric (holding a position in place), concentric (contracting the muscles), eccentric (lengthening the muscles), and plyometric (when the muscles are used for pulsing or bouncing). He added two stretches, which are important to incorporate into each workout to avoid injury.

Take a look at expert advice on the best ways to get active at or near your desk, and our attempts at creating these moves at home.

The first move recommended by personal trainer Alex Folacci was the holding chair position. I tried to recreate it as best as I could.

Folacci shared this isometric workout with us. According to him, an isometric stretch is “when the muscles are just holding a position until failure, like a front plank.”

This workout is just like sitting in your chair, if the chair were taken away. Move your chair away from your desk and place your hands on your desk or table to steady yourself. Try to maintain a sitting position. Ideally, your thighs should be parallel with the floor.

You can try it for 10, 30, or 60 seconds depending on your fitness level and desired workout.

Folacci said for best results, complete this exercise three to five times a day, either in succession or whenever you feel like you need a mental break.

The second move I tried was desk squats. They’re just like regular squats, but at your home desk or table.

This exercise is similar to the holding chair position, but involves moving up and down.

Move your chair away from your desk, and squat into the sitting position from a standing position, continuously moving up and down.

The three levels Folacci suggested were 10, 25, or 60 squats.

Folacci also recommended doing this exercise three to five times a day, again either in succession or whenever you feel like you need a mental break from work.

Chair dips were a move I was familiar with. I could definitely feel the burn in my arms.

Folacci recommended chair dips to help strengthen shoulder (deltoids and rotator cuffs), chest, and tricep muscles.

Make sure you have a chair without wheels, and that will stay firmly in place. Move to the very edge of your seat and place your hands behind you on the seat, and your legs straight forward. Use your arms and shoulders to move your body up and down.

The three different levels suggested were five to 10 reps, 10 to 20, or 15 to 30.

Folacci also gave a special addition for those who want to challenge themselves even more. “Go down slowly, counting to five (eccentric muscle contraction) and go back up fast (concentric contraction),” he said.

He recommended doing this exercise three to five times a day for best results, either in succession or throughout the day.

Chair push-ups were one of the more challenging moves for me, but they’re great for building upper-body strength. Make sure you have a sturdy chair that won’t move before attempting this exercise.

This exercise also helps strengthen shoulder (deltoids and rotator cuffs), chest, and tricep muscles.

Use your chair to do a push-up by placing hands on the seat and while your body parallel to the floor. Move up and down using your arms and keeping your body straight.

The rep levels are the same: five to 10, 10 to 20, or 15 to 30.

Folacci recommended the same extra challenge for fitter readers: Going down slowly, counting to five (eccentric muscle contraction), and going back up fast (concentric contraction).

He said to do this exercise three to five times a day for best results, either continuously or spaced throughout the day.

The seated leg raises took a bit of practice to get used to, but are a great ab workout.

A strong core improves posture and helps stabilize your lower back.

“In a seated position, put your hands on your desk, and lean slightly forward. Now, start lifting alternately your knees while keeping the pressure with your hands on the desk. Don’t touch the floor with your feet or you will release the pressure from your abs, and lift your knees as high as possible! You can also just maintain your knees up, trying to stay sited while lifting your hamstrings (back muscles of your legs) off the chair,” Folacci said.

Depending on your fitness level, you can try it for 30 seconds, one minute, or two minutes.

Do this exercise three to five times a day for best results, either continuously or spaced throughout the day.

Seated leg holds are just like the seated leg raises, but instead of moving, you keep your legs in one position.

Similar to the last exercise, seated leg holds involve the same movement, but instead holding your legs in the same place, making them an isometric exercise.

“Keep your knees up, trying to stay seated while lifting your hamstrings off the chair,” he said.

Again, 30 seconds, one minute, or two minutes are the recommended levels.

Do this exercise three to five times a day for best results, either continuously or spaced throughout the day.

The seated shoulder exercise was simple to learn, and you can use anything you have on hand that weighs one to two pounds.

Folacci recommended this exercise to help build upper-body strength.

“In each hand, grab pencils, bottles of water, or anything that has the equivalence of 1- to 2-pound dumbbells. Then lift your arms on each side, fully extended and parallel to the floor, with the back of your hands facing the ceiling. Now you are going to do little circles with your hands until it really burns, then you switch to small up and downs motion until you really can’t hold it anymore. This is plyometric contraction,” he said.

Try this for 30 seconds, one minute, or 90 seconds.

Again, he recommended trying to do this exercise three to five times a day for best results, either consecutively or throughout the day.

After the workout, Folacci recommended two stretches. The first one was to touch your toes (or as far as you can reach).

“Stand up, then try to touch your toes while keeping your legs straight. If you can only reach your mid-calves, it’s OK. Make sure that you are locking out your knees, keeping your legs straight, and feeling the stretch on the nerves behind the knees,” Folacci said.

Finally, I stretched my arms and back by reaching up to the sky with my hands crossed above my head.

“Cross your fingers, push your hands towards the ceiling to try to become as tall as possible, then do some torso rotation to the left, and to the right (10 rotations each side), keep your arms up and slowly push your left hip to the left, while your hands point to the right, to shift your pelvis on the side and stretch your oblique muscles, then do same thing on the right side,” Folacci said.

“To be healthy, you need to get your heart rate at least once a week above 160 to 180 BPM, lift weights, work on your core, and stretch,” Folacci added.