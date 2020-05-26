I never thought I’d spend over $50 on a trash can, but here’s why I’m glad I splurged on a Simplehuman one

source Ellen Hoffman / Business Insider

Update: I first reviewed my Simplehuman trash can in 2017, and I still love it just as much today. The top of the can is a little scratched up thanks to my cat’s nails, but you really have to look closely to notice the light wear. Three years later, I’ve got the final laugh about my $200 trash can purchase.

If you’re buying a Simplehuman trash can, I also highly recommend using Simplehuman’s garbage bags with it.

Trash cans are surprisingly expensive. I found that out while browsing Amazon for a new one for my kitchen a few years ago.

I really didn’t want to spend more than $50 on one since a trash can isn’t exactly an exciting purchase. The more I looked though, the more I realized I was going to spend at least that much on a trash can I didn’t even particularly like.

That’s partly why I ended up buying a fancy $200 Simplehuman one. If I was already going to fork over close to $100 on a new trash can (I wanted one with compartments for regular trash and recyclables), I might as well spend a little more and get one I really liked.

I don’t have room to store a trash can in the cabinet under my sink or anywhere else where it would be hidden, so I decided to treat this purchase as I would a piece of furniture.

The trash can, for better or worse, is the first thing people see when they walk into my apartment, and my rose-gold one from Simplehuman makes a pretty awesome first impression. It’s stylish (can I say that about a trash can?), surprisingly space-efficient given the amount of garbage it can hold, and it even has a built-in bag dispenser that lets you quickly and easily replace the garbage bags without rummaging around your kitchen for more of them.

It’s also $200. Yes, $200. A lot of people reading this are probably rolling their eyes, but I don’t care. This is by far the best-designed trash can I’ve seen, and for me, its high price is justified by the convenience, organization, and style it offers.

The trash can also comes with a 10-year warranty. If the pedal breaks as a result of “normal household use,” for example, you’re covered. The company will provide replacement parts at no charge or arrange a repair. All you have to do is register the can on Simplehuman’s site.

I never thought I’d spend more than $50 – let alone $200 – on a trash can, but it’s arguably the smartest purchase I’ve made for my home so far this year.

Scroll down for a closer look at the trash can‘s design and smart features. And click here to check our complete guide of the best trash cans.

Here’s a close-up look at my Simplehuman trash can. I went with rose-gold stainless steel, but the trash can also comes in regular stainless steel.

The dual compartments make it easy to neatly sort my trash and recyclables in one convenient, space-efficient space.

The can’s steel pedal is sturdy and strong, and the company’s patented “lid shox” technology ensures a smooth, silent close every time. My old trash can would whip open and hit the wall, leaving behind annoying scuff marks. No more.

On one side, there’s a “liner pocket” (the purple rectangle) that stores and dispenses garbage bags from inside the can for a faster change.

The stainless steel liner rim grips each garbage bag and keeps it hidden. It’s smart subtleties of design like these that help justify the can’s $200 price tag.

The other side has a convenient handled bucket for easy lifting and disposal of recyclables.

Simplehuman makes special garbage bags to fit all of its cans. Having bags that perfectly fit the can honestly make a big difference. I never have to readjust them, and trash never ends up anywhere but inside the bags.

You can purchase replacement garbage bags for Simplehuman’s trash cans on Amazon. A package of 60 garbage bags for this trash can costs $18.99, which is only a few dollars more than the price of 60 Glad garbage bags.

By signing up for Subscribe & Save on Amazon, I save 5% on each order and get new garbage bags delivered every three months.

Liner refill packs are designed to slip into the back of the built-in liner pocket. The packs let you know when you’re running low on garbage bags so you can order more before you run out.

This is by far the best-designed trash can I’ve seen, and for me, its high price is justified by the convenience, organization, and style it offers.