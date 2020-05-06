Singapore authority finds over 1,700 product listings that misleadingly claim to diagnose, treat or prevent Covid-19

Singaopore’s government has issued 1,600 warning letters to sellers and companies marketing products with false and misleading claims related to the prevention, detection and treatment of Covid-19. Health Sciences Authority (HSA)

Recently bought hand sanitiser that can supposedly “kill” the coronavirus? You may want to take another look at the product.

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday (May 6) said it had issued 1,600 warning letters to sellers and companies marketing products with false and misleading claims related to the prevention, detection and treatment of Covid-19.

In total, over 1,700 product listings have been removed since February, HSA said.

Hand sanitsers and disinfectants

Among the many products removed were hand sanitisers and disinfectant sprays that claimed to protect against the coronavirus. Over 650 warning letters were issued to sellers and companies of such products, HSA said.

“Consumers are advised that washing your hands regularly with soap and water is still the best way in reducing the spread of germs such as bacteria and viruses,” HSA said, adding that hand sanitisers can still be used when soap and water are not available, but they “may not eliminate all types of germs and may not work well if hands are visibly dirty”.

Covid-19 test kits

Since the outbreak, DIY test kits that claimed to detect the coronavirus were also found online at prices ranging from S$78 to S$290, HSA said.

Such products usually included fraudulent claims about being able to diagnose or detect Covid-19 in a short period of time.

The authority said that its investigations found that none of the sellers had physical stocks of the test kits with them and would only import them from overseas upon receiving the orders.

In addition, HSA has not approved any Covid-19 test kits for home use. “These test kits are not validated by the authority and have inherent design and technology limitations that may result in incorrect or misleading findings,” it said.

At the moment, Covid-19 testing in Singapore can only be done by clinical laboratories or medical professionals in clinics and hospitals. “Self-directed use of such unapproved test kits by consumers can lead to a false sense of security and risk the spreading of Covid-19 unknowingly due to false negative readings, or result in delay in seeking appropriate treatment,” HSA added.

Health supplements and remedies

According to the authority, some health supplements and herbal remedies claiming to be able to prevent or fight against Covid-19 have also been sold by Chinese medical halls, health supplement retailers and multi-level marketing companies.

More than 100 such online listings have been removed.

The claims made included statements that “red ginseng” and “Hawaiian spirulina” were “good for coronavirus”, and that herbal fragrance pouches could help “protect from the coronavirus”. Other products, including vitamin C supplements, even claimed they could prevent Covid-19.

“There is no scientific evidence that any of these products can prevent or treat COVID-19. These fraudulent claims give a false impression that one may be well-protected or immune from the dangers of the ongoing pandemic,” HSA said.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, infectious disease specialist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital and member of the Medicines Advisory Committee, said that it was “unfortunate that many unscrupulous dealers preyed on the fears of public”.

“This is not only falsely misleading, it is ethically wrong. The public should be wary of these gimmicks. The more impossible the claims are, the more likely it is a dud,” Dr Leong added.

Under the law, sellers who falsely advertise products as preventing or treating Covid-19 can be imprisoned for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Read also: