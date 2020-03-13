Singapore imposes more travel restrictions, including mandatory stay-home notice for all symptomatic travellers – even if they test negative

From March 15, 2020, all visitors with recent travel history to France, Germany, Italy and Spain within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into or transit through Singapore. The Straits Times

As the coronavirus outbreak worsens in various countries across the globe, Singapore has announced plans to further tighten its borders.

On Friday (Mar 13), Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said that from 11.59pm on March 15, all visitors with recent travel history to France, Germany, Italy and Spain within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into or transit through Singapore.

Singapore residents and long-term pass holders with recent travel history to these areas will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN), and will have to remain in their place of residence at all times for its duration.

Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to the four European nations. There is also a similar advisory existing for travel to mainland China, Iran, Japan and the Republic of Korea. A previous advisory to defer all travel to Hubei province in mainland China also remains.

All symptomatic incoming travellers must serve 14-day SHN

In addition, all travellers coming into Singapore who display symptoms at the checkpoint will be required to serve the 14-day SHN, even if they test negative for Covid-19.

At a press conference on the same day, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, said this was because a swab test could show a negative result in a person with symptoms, if the virus is still in the incubation stage.

“You do not know whether later on, the viral load may go up, and that’s why we want to take extra precautions and impose this full 14-day requirement for all such visitors,” he said.

“In doing this surveillance, we will pay particular attention to some of these countries where we have seen imported cases,and we will want to be quite stringent about this,” he added.

Need to tighten border measures

Wong, who is also co-chair of the the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Covid-19, said that border controls may become less effective as the outbreak escalates globally. But since there is still very rapid escalation of cases in a few countries and more imported cases being seen in Singapore, he said there was “still a need to tighten border measures”.

And it’s not just countries with a rapid escalation of cases that Singapore is concerned about.

“We are concerned about countries where there are few reported cases of the virus, but where we already see exported cases from these countries. That includes countries around us,” Wong said.

Singapore has so far had six imported cases from Indonesia and two from Malaysia. At the same time, 13 cases had recent travel history to Europe.

According to MOH, as of March 12, almost 25 per cent of Singapore’s total number of confirmed cases were imported.

What this means for work pass holders

Separately, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement that work pass holders who have been in the four European countries in the last 14 days will need to obtain MOM approval before they return to or enter Singapore.

They should not make arrangements to travel to Singapore until their employers have sent them MOM’s approval letter as they will be required to produce it upon check-in at the airport, and again at the immigration checkpoint in Singapore.

Upon arrival in Singapore, affected work pass holders will be placed on a the SHN.

This also applies to the work pass holder’s dependents and is regardless of their nationality, MOM said.

Employers applying for work pass holders’ entry into Singapore need to declare that suitable accommodation has been arranged for the employees for the duration of their SHN. Application can be done online.

Work pass holders on SHN are not allowed to leave their place of residence, and should seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory illness or fever, MOM said.

If they need to get daily necessities, such as meals and daily essentials, they can get help from house or dormitory mates, or use home delivery services, the authority added.

The employer is responsible to help make necessary arrangements if work pass holders are unable to do it on their own.

Employers who are not forthcoming with support can be reported to MOM, the authority said, adding that it would “not hesitate to take enforcement measures”, including the revocation of work passes and withdrawal of work pass privileges.

Similar restrictions previously imposed on mainland China, Iran and South Korea remain unchanged.

