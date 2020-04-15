Singapore is now punishing people who don’t have masks on – but there are some exceptions

While people are now required to mask up in public, some groups above 2 years old will not be able to do so. SPH

If you need to make a grocery run during the circuit-breaker period, make sure you have a mask on at all times. Failing to do so could result in a S$300 fine at the very least, and most importantly, it would also put the health of others at risk.

On Tuesday (Apr 14), Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce for Covid-19 implemented new rules to require people to don masks as long as they’ve stepped out of the house. Repeat offenders could face even higher fines and be prosecuted in court, it said.

Still, this doesn’t mean people have been given the green light to go out, the taskforce said. It maintains that the general public should still stay home and avoid going out unless necessary.

The only exceptions to the new rule are people engaged in strenuous exercise such as running, as well as children under the age of two. Even those engaged in exercise are not completely exempted and must put on a mask after they are done exercising.

As for children, while mask-wearing is not scientifically recommended for babies, even some groups above 2 years old – including children with special needs – will not be able to wear a mask. For these children, authorities will “exercise flexibility in enforcement”, the taskforce said.

Circuit-breaker gets stricter and stricter

Singapore has implemented a slew of new rules since the circuit-breaker period started on Apr 7, including the closure of beaches and increased penalties for people who flout social distancing measures.

As of April 14, more than 6,200 warnings and over 500 fines have been issued to people who flouted safe distancing measures. First-time offenders are fined S$300, while repeat offenders are fined S$1,000. Egregious cases will also be prosecuted in court, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

According to the ministry, public transport ridership and traffic volume have dropped by more than 70 per cent since the circuit-breaker began, while close to 80 per cent of the workforce is now home-based.

An estimated 30 per cent to 40 per cent of individuals leave their homes weekdays, and about 20 per cent to 30 per cent do so on weekends, it added. Some hotspots like popular parks have also seen foot traffic fall by 50 per cent, after entry limits were implemented.

There are almost 3,000 enforcement officers and social distance ambassadors deployed daily to public spaces in HDB estates to enforce the measures.

The taskforce reported 334 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,252, and the death toll to 10.

