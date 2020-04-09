Singapore is recording particulars of people who breach social distance rules – and repeat offenders may be fined and charged in court

3,000 advisories were issued to individuals who breached circuit-breaker rules on Apr 8, 2020. In some cases, police intervention was also required, Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said. Facebook/Masagos Zulkifli

Singapore’s government is stepping up its enforcement of the 28-day circuit-breaker rules implemented on Tuesday (Apr 6), several ministers – including the Prime Minister – said on Thursday.

This comes after the Minister for Environment and Water Resources reported on Facebook that enforcement officers were still finding people gathering in groups on the second day of the circuit-breaker.

“Exercise groups are still meeting in the parks. A good number still do not observe safe distancing when queueing, especially in the markets. These are where clusters of infections can be born,” Masagos Zulkifli wrote.

According to the minister, 3,000 advisories were issued to these individuals on Wednesday alone.

Starting Thursday, enforcement officers would issue stern written warnings to people found gathering in public, he added.

These warnings will be issued before the groups are dispersed, and the individuals’ particulars will be recorded.

People found to breach the rules a second time will be fined S$300, and taken to court if caught a third time, Masagos said in another Facebook post on Thursday.

“There are still many people who are not taking the COVID-19 situation seriously. Some are even uncooperative, insisting on dining in at eating places, not maintaining a safe distance when queuing in markets, and gathering in parks to eat or exercise together,” he wrote, adding that police intervention was required in some cases where people refused to budge.

Earlier on the same day Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also warned against gathering in public.

“The number of new Covid-19 cases is increasing sharply, and we must comply with the Stay Home measures very strictly,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The PM also urged the public to explain to their family and friends how serious the situation is.

“The more we take liberties with the Stay Home measures, the longer these painful measures will have to last. I know we all want to go back to normalcy, but this can only happen if we take things seriously,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat also took to the social media platform to urge people to follow the rules, adding that “some are blatantly disregarding the measures”.

Noting that there were still new cases of Covid-19 infection in the wider community, Heng said it was “very critical that each and every one of us observes the stricter safe distancing measures”.

“It is not easy to change our daily routines and habits, but we must. And we must do our best to fight this virus,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Singapore reported a record 142 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Lion City to 1,623.

