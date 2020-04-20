Singapore luxury serviced residences firm Ascott is housing nursing home workers evacuated by their landlords over Covid-19 fears

Some workers from the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Singapore who were evacuated by their landlords are now being housed at Ascott properties. The Straits Times

A group of workers from the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Singapore were abruptly left homeless when their landlords evacuated them due to fears over the coronavirus.

The Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home is one of the Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, with 16 confirmed cases at its Thomson Road branch as of Apr 7.

Ascott, a luxury serviced residence and hotel provider owned by CapitaLand, revealed on Monday (Apr 20) that it is now housing the displaced workers from the nursing home.

The home had on Apr 10 highlighted the issue on its Facebook page, saying that it feared there was a “lack of empathy and understanding” in society.

Some of its staff were asked by their landlords to leave “out of fear of potentially contracting the virus from them”, the home said.

“While we have provided temporary accommodation for our affected staff, they are not sheltered from the discrimination from people they care about. It inevitably affects their mental wellbeing in fighting this long drawn out battle,” it added.

On Monday, the home said in an update that it was thankful to CapitaLand for lending a helping hand to its displaced staff.

The arrangements to have these staff housed at Ascott were made with the help of CapitaLand Hope Foundation and the Agency for Integrated Care, Ascott said in a statement.

A senior staff nurse at the home, Sandar Swe, said that the displaced workers were at a loss when landlords abruptly told them to find alternative accommodation overnight, and were appreciative of the “safe haven” provided at such short notice.

“In these difficult times of uncertainties, education and communication of healthcare measures are important. I hope that the community comes together in solidarity to get through this together. Thank you for providing us shelter in this difficult time,” the nurse said.

Singapore reported 1,426 cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday, with the vast majority being work permit holders who live in dormitories. A total of 16 cases were Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

Healthcare workers in France and China also provided with accommodation

Ascott added in its statement that its properties in France and China have also been opened up to house healthcare workers.

Kevin Goh, chief executive of lodging at CapitaLand Group and chief executive officer of The Ascott Limited, said in the statement that Covid-19 outbreak has “changed the way the world lives tremendously”.

“We are lending our lodging expertise to provide safe abodes to our guests as well as affected communities who need alternative accommodation. We are galvanising staff across the company to support our frontline colleagues in braving this challenging time together,” he said.

