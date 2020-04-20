Singapore reports record 1,426 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

As of Apr 20, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is 8,014. The Straits Times

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a record 1,426 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Monday (Apr 20).

The numbers, given as of 12pm on the same day, were mostly made up of work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said. Singaporeans and permanent residents made up 16 cases of the number.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 8,014. So far, there have been 11 deaths related to the outbreak.

