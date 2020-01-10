Singapore writer who compiled 98 kueh recipes says making your own kueh is ‘absolutely worth the effort’

How many kuehs can you name? These are the kueh ambon and kueh curcur. The Way of Kueh/Christopher Tan

Pasar malams are no longer what they used to be, and kueh is hardly made the way it used to be.

Whether it is putu piring or kueh ambon, the traditional art of handmade kueh is quickly disappearing not just from stores and restaurants, but also from Singaporean homes.

That’s part of the reason why writer Christopher Tan embarked on a kueh-learning journey, which is now chronicled in a book titled “The Way of Kueh”.

Known also as the Food Fella, Tan fears that kuehs may “slowly be heading into oblivion if we don’t do more to help everyone appreciate them”.

And he’s not just talking about the kueh lapis or kueh bangkit countless Singaporeans enjoy over festive seasons like Chinese New Year and Hari Raya. Every single type of kueh in Singapore, such as apam kampung and kueh cucur, has deep historical roots in the Southeast Asian identity and local culture.

But the threat of these roots being forgotten has become very real, as Singaporeans give up on the art of making kueh at home.

“Just within my own lifetime, I have seen so many changes in how kuehs are made and sold. Our festival pasars (“markets” in Malay) sell a smaller variety of kuehs compared to when I was young, and fewer and fewer of them are homemade,” Tan told Business Insider in an email interview.

“It is absolutely vital that all of us pass the knowledge of how to appreciate, understand and make kueh down to the younger generations,” he says, adding that the 40 kueh-makers he spoke to for his new book had emphasised the same thing.

Tan hopes to “elevate the status of all kuehs” through his book. The Way of Kueh/Christopher Tan

Hoping to “elevate the status of all kuehs”, Tan also advocates for people to not just buy kueh from the stores, but to also try making their own kueh at home.

The Way of Kueh itself offers 98 traditional recipes and stories of kueh-making passed down through the generations.

Homemade kuehs, Tan says, are “unjustly under-rated” because many people are either not aware of the kinds of kueh they can make at home, or are under the mistaken impression that store-bought kueh just tastes better.

Many also fear the process of kueh-making, as complicated recipes might require more effort to complete than people are used to.

But the truth is that many kueh recipes can be considered a walk in the park compared to trendier Western delicacies such as macarons or sourdough bread, he says.

Emphasising that kuehs are “totally worth making at home”, Tan says that making your own kueh can bring a person “immense satisfaction”.

And besides, those that are more difficult to make are also “absolutely worth the effort”.

Where should you start?

But before starting on making your first-ever kueh for Chinese New Year, Tan says you should first familiarise yourself with how different ingredients add to the kueh’s complicated layers of flavour and texture.

Ang ku kueh. The Straits Times

“These are the foundations of good kueh, so once you get to know them well, this will properly align your understanding and expectations of how truly excellent kuehs ought to taste,” he says.

Some classics he recommends trying your hand at are kueh kaswi, kueh awol awol or ma tai koh.

And if you want to start by sampling some of Singapore’s best-known kuehs, Tan says a few places to start your journey include Poh Cheu ang ku kueh at Alexandra Road, Ah Yee’s Soon Kueh on Tembeling Road, and home-based kueh shop Simple Delite, which takes orders via Facebook.

Read also: