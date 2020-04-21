Singapore’s circuit-breaker has been extended till June 1, more workplaces to be closed

Singapore’s circuit-breaker period has been extended for another month until June 1. The Straits Times

Singapore’s circuit-breaker period has been extended for another month until June 1, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Tuesday (Apr 21).

The circuit-breaker was originally slated to end after 28 days on May 4, but a persistent number of unlinked cases in the community has prompted the Government to extend the movement restrictions, PM Lee said.

Some hot spots like popular wet markets still pose problems, the PM said, adding that entry restrictions will be imposed to control crowds and encourage social distancing. More workplaces will also be shut to reduce the number of workers and minimise risks of transmission.

Singapore on Tuesday reported 1,111 new Covid-19 infections, most of which are foreign workers living in dormitories.

“Provided we have brought the community numbers down, we can make further adjustments and consider easing some measures. This way, we can be more assured that we’ve made definite progress and consolidated our position,” he said.

He acknowledged that many businesses and individuals will be disappointed by the announcement, but said he hoped they would understand that the “short-term pain” will help “protect the health and safety of our loved ones and allow us to revive our economy”.

Tightening list of essential services

In a follow-up press conference, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said certain services, including consumer-facing businesses such as F&B, will be removed from the list of essential services allowed to operate during the circuit-breaker.

In total, the workforce across all industries will be further cut from the current 20 per cent to 15 per cent, he said.

As for entry restrictions to wet markets and supermarkets, Wong said the Government could limit the opening of popular markets to certain days of the week. Entry could also be granted according to the last digits of individuals’ national identification numbers on specified days.

But Wong also said that measures can be gradually eased if community infection numbers drop to single digits.

Another S$3.8 billion in support for businesses and workers

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in the same press conference that to help businesses keep employees through the circuit-breaker, a 75 per cent wage grant earlier announced for the month of April will be extended to cover the month of May for businesses in all sectors.

The Jobs Support Scheme will also be enhanced to cover certain groups of shareholders and directors who are also employees of a company. Meanwhile, the foreign worker levy will be waived for the month of May, and S$750 foreign worker levy rebate will be given for every foreign worker in employment.

Families with breadwinners who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic can apply for the Covid-19 support grant from May 1, and also the Temporary Relief Fund, he said.

According to the minister, these additional measures will cost the Government another S$3.8 billion. This brings the total bill for Covid-19 support measures to S$63.7 billion.

