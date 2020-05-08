Singapore’s Covid-19 cases continue to climb, with 768 new cases on Friday

768 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, May 8. SPH

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Singapore is continuing to climb, with 768 new cases confirmed on Friday (May 8).

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the vast majority of new cases were again work permit holders living in dormitories. Ten of the new cases were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Since the first case was reported on Jan 23, Singapore has had a total of 21,707 Covid-19 cases. Of these, 20 – or 0.09 per cent – have died due to related complications.

As of May 7, 17,831 patients were being cared for in isolation facilities while 19 were in critical condition in the hospital. Another 1,357 patients were hospitalised but in stable condition.

