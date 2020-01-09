Trump’s Situation Room photo from the Iran missile strike on US troops includes one woman, but 2 Marks and 2 Mikes

caption President Donald Trump with senior White House advisers on Tuesday evening in the Situation Room of the White House. source Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

There was a visible imbalance in representation as President Donald Trump met with senior advisers in the Situation Room following this week’s Iranian missile strikes: The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, was the only woman who could be seen among them.

People were quick to notice the lack of diversity in the room, with multiple comments pointing out the gender disparity on a photo posted by CBS’ Norah O’Donnell.

The photo echoes the lack of women at the table in another photo from the White House, in which Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having a meltdown as she stood with a finger pointed at him.

The White House released a photo of the Situation Room, taken Tuesday night in Washington, following the missile strikes on US and coalition forces at two Iraqi military bases. Iran said it launched the strikes in response to the US drone attack that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week. No causalities were recorded in the Iranian attack.

Numerous officials joined the president, including Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley; Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin; the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney; the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone; Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien; Pence’s national security adviser, Keith Kellogg; Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short; and Mulvaney’s adviser Rob Blair.

Among them, only one woman could be seen at the table: the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham. CIA Director Gina Haspel joined remotely, according to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs.

The photo echoes the lack of women at the table in another photo from the White House, in which Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having a meltdown as she stood with a finger pointed at the president.

The House speaker and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming were the only women at the table.

The Situation Room photo also recalled other government meetings in which women weren’t present, including when an all-male Senate working group in 2017 discussed a healthcare bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act.