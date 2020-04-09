SK Jewellery Group launches new Virtual Concierge Service to allow you to have a private one-on-one jewellery session within the comforts of your home

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 April 2020 – Truly, you can do just about anything online these days, and SK Jewellery is here to prove that.





Homegrown jewellery retailer brand — SK Jewellery Group announces the launch of their new suite of digital services for customers — to book a virtual appointment session within the comforts of their own home.





The process of purchasing an engagement ring, or high-value luxury jewellery is typically not done over the web. As the phrase goes — “seeing is believing”. Many customers choose to see jewellery pieces in person first before putting their card down to purchase.





However, as non-essential stores temporarily close and more importantly, people stay home for safe social distancing measures — SK Jewellery Group decides to provide their customers with a similar, personalized consultation. One that is conducted in person, just not physically.













The way it works: A customer can view and book a virtual consultation over the website at a click of a button, before being directed to answer a quick series of questions for the sales consultant to better understand his requirements. Upon confirmation, a remote session will be scheduled with the customer, conducted over screen conferencing app Zoom.





During the session, the sales consultants would show in-live the various designs of appeal, as well as conducting an education session for the customers. This online concierge service would be made available across the entire suite of brands — SK Jewellery, Love & Co. and Star Carat Shop.





By offering a new touchpoint, SK Jewellery Group hopes to be able to better engage its customers and walk hand in hand with its customers through this challenging climate. To further encourage its customers, SK Jewellery Group would be incentivizing the first 20 customers with complimentary Grabfood and E-store vouchers.













For all jewellery lovers out there, check out this new nifty feature at SK Jewellery, Love & Co. and Star Carat Shop website today.





For more information, please visit any of the websites under SK Jewellery Group:

www.skjewellery.com

www.love-and-co.com

https://www.starcaratshop.com/



