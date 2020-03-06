You can sleep alongside elephants and cheetahs in these luxurious safari lodges — and they’re in the UK

caption Guests will be able to enjoy their breakfast while watching elephants from across the pool. source West Midland Safari Park/Stéphane Leludec

A safari park in the UK is launching luxurious lodges this summer that will allow guests to sleep right alongside elephants and cheetahs.

West Midland Safari Park‘s lodges will be a first for the UK, with each sleeping up to six guests.

The lodges feature terraces and balconies as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing guests to admire the incredible animals around them.

In a UK-first, West Midland Safari Park will be launching safari lodges this summer, allowing guests to sleep alongside African elephants and cheetahs.

The eight luxurious lodges will be integrated into the animal habitats – six will offer overnight accommodation amongst the elephants, and two will be nestled into the park’s cheetah enclosure.

caption The lodges will be “authentically themed” with thatched roofs. source West Midland Safari Park/Stéphane Leludec

Each elephant lodge will sleep up to six people with large, open-plan living rooms containing a lounge and dining area, a downstairs bedroom, plus a large balcony with outdoor seating where guests are encouraged to enjoy their meals while watching the elephants approach the pool in front of the lodges.

Upstairs, there will be another bedroom with spectacular views across the habitat, and all the thatched-roofed lodges have been stylishly designed as well as “authentically themed.”

caption The lodges are based on West Midland Safari Park’s sister site in France, Planète Sauvage. source Stéphane Leludec

The cheetah lodges will be similar to the elephant lodges, each being two-story and sleeping six people. However, they will have large, floor-to-ceiling windows spanning one side of the building – both upstairs and downstairs – offering panoramic views of the cheetahs in their new habitat.

Every lodge will have free Wi-Fi, a coffee machine and minibar filled with local produce, and a TV – although we imagine guests may have more interesting things to feast their eyes on outside.

caption Guests are encouraged to watch the wildlife from their terraces. source West Midland Safari Park/Stéphane Leludec

Breakfast and dinner will be included, with all meals prepared by the head chef. The price will also include Safari Park admission, exclusive views of the animals, and wristbands for the Adventure Theme Park for summer guests.

However, West Midland Safari Park told Insider that the prices are yet to be signed off.

The lodges are based on the safari park’s sister site in France, Planète Sauvage (where these photos were taken), and the management team said they hope to expand the lodges over the coming years.

caption The lodges have been stylishly designed. source West Midland Safari Park/Stéphane Leludec

“This amazing project will grow into something spectacular over the next four to five years, but to start with we are focussing on the elephants and cheetahs,” said Accommodation and Venues Director Chris Kelly in a press release.

“Not only will the new lodges offer guests the opportunity to stay onsite overnight for the first time, they also allow us to create upgraded, stimulating, and enriching environments for the animals.

caption One of the bedrooms. source Stéphane Leludec

“Conservation is at the forefront of our minds when designing and building the lodges, so as part of this project, our net biodiversity gain will increase by 30%, creating more habitats such as woodlands and wildflower meadows, encouraging native wildlife.

“Revenue from the lodges will support improving the facilities for more of the park’s amazing animals, as we work towards the next phases of development.”

