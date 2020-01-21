Inside the small, coastal Canadian community that’s abuzz over Harry and Meghan’s possible move there

- Queen Elizabeth II confirmed in January that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be splitting their time between the UK and Canada as they transition out of their Royal Family responsibilities.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will drop their royal titles and “step back” completely from their roles as working members of the royal family.
- Days after the Queen’s announcement Prince Harry joined Meghan and their son, Archie, in British Columbia’s Saanich Peninsula, a possible location for their new home.
- Reuters recently visited this small, coastal Canadian community and talked with local residents about the potential move.
Towns on the southern end of Vancouver Island on Canada’s west coast are abuzz with interest over the possibility that Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will become semi-permanent residents there.
In early January the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked an uproar on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean when they said that they would be stepping back from their senior roles in the British royal family.
Queen Elizabeth released a personal statement days after Harry and Meghan’s announcement, in which she shared her support for their decision and confirmed that the couple would be splitting their time between Canada and the UK.
According to media reports, Prince Harry, Meghan, and their son, Archie, have since traveled to the Saanich Peninsula, a part of Vancouver Island just north of British Columbia’s capital, Victoria, an area where the family took a six-week vacation at the end of 2019.
Canadians have had mixed reactions around the Royals’ potential relocation to their country.
Canada’s largest newspaper, The Globe and Mail, published an opinion piece saying that the couple are not welcome to stay permanently and that their relocation would break “an unspoken constitutional taboo” should Harry’s royalty status disrupt Canada’s unique monarchy.
A former royal bodyguard raised further concerns regarding security for the couple, saying that their required private security detail would be expensive.
But some North Saanich locals say they’re simply intrigued by the idea and wish the couple the best.
“I wouldn’t call myself a (royal) follower until they come into town, and then, of course, it piques our interest,” Joan Wilson, a resident of Sidney, on the Saanich Peninsula, said.
Towns on the peninsula, which have long been popular with retirees thanks to its laid-back pace of life and proximity to the British Columbia mainland, mostly have fewer than 20,000 residents and are filled with ocean-themed gift shops and fish-and-chip huts.
The couple have captured residents’ fascination since their vacation in the area, which has “a really interesting mix of very wealthy people and middle-class people,” said North Saanich resident Beth Doman. “There’s a lot of hidden mansions, so we were all trying to figure out where they were staying.”
Despite the curiosity, some locals say they are determined to give them privacy, with many residents declining to speak to reporters on the record.
“The last thing they want is mobs of people coming around and taking their picture,” said Ron Buschgens, owner of Lolly Gobble Sweet Shop in Sidney. “That would start to settle down as people got used to the idea of them being here.”
“Harry’s mother died because of all the attention that was on her and it was very tragic,” Sidney resident Lynn Salituro said, referring to the late Princess Diana. “I’m sure they just want to break away and have a safe haven and somewhere they can live a normal life.”
Reporting by Chad Hipolito in North Saanich, British Columbia; Additional reporting by David Albright in North Saanich; Writing by Moira Warburton; Editing by Peter Cooney.
