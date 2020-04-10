10 small fashion brands to support right now

caption Small fashion brands are struggling just like major retailers. source Creative Lab/Shutterstock

Small brands have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The pause on nonessential work around the world has had a big impact on smaller shops, but many of them are still fulfilling online orders.

Brands like Kinn and Loup are also paying it forward by donating a portion of their profits to charity right now.

Susan Alexandra is known for its fun and vibrant handmade designs.

caption The brand sells bags, jewelry, and clothing.

Having fun with accessories is always important, so whether you want to buy smiley earrings or are in the market for a cute beaded bag in fun patterns, Susan Alexandra will ship products to you from its NYC studio.

The brand is currently having a 20% sitewide sale and offers complimentary domestic shipping on every order.

Parade sells technicolor underwear that will brighten up your day the minute you put them on.

caption Parade sells underwear ranging in sizes from XS to 3XL.

If you’re working from home, having a comfortable pair of underwear on throughout the day is just as important as wearing your favorite pair of sweatpants. Parade sells boyshorts, thongs, briefs, and cheeky underwear in a variety of colors.

The brand also donates 1% of its profits to Planned Parenthood.

Kinn Studio offers solid gold jewelry that’s meant to last a lifetime.

caption Kinn Studio sells rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Founded in 2017, Kinn sells handcrafted pieces that are sourced from responsible, traceable, mining organizations.

The brand is also donating 15% of profits to No Kid Hungry, a charity working to end child hunger in America.

Modern Picnic sells an alternative to the traditional lunchbox that would be perfect for when it’s time to go back to the office.

caption Modern Picnic offers three versions of its chic lunchbox.

If you’re someone who brings your lunch to work in a bag every day, Modern Picnic has a chic lunchbox made from vegan leather that doubles as a handbag. The brand sells three different versions, including a tote that will fit multiple containers and even a laptop. You can even get them monogrammed for when it’s time to head back into the office.

Modern Picnic is also donating 20% of its profits to Feeding America right now.

Richer Poorer is known for its high-quality basics.

caption Richer Poorer sells T-shirts, bodysuits, tanks, and much more.

A personal favorite of Insider’s Reviews team, Richer Poorer is a direct-to-consumer brand that sells lots of basics, including sweatpants, tees, socks, dresses, boxers, and more.

Being comfortable at home is more important than ever right now, and you’ll want to wear these everyday basics all of the time.

Awoke Vintage is selling fun clothes via its Instagram Stories.

caption Awoke Vintage is a shop in Brooklyn.

Awoke Vintage is a Brooklyn-based shop that is using its Instagram account to continue selling items while its storefront is closed. The company is also continuing to pay its hourly staff.

Stella and Bow sells both costume and fine jewelry.

caption Stella and Bow sells earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Stella and Bow sells dainty and fun pieces that range from under $100 to over $400. The brand has earrings with cherry charms on them, diamond bracelets, and rainbow rings, just to name a few.

Through the month of April, Stella and Bow is contributing 30% of its profits to Baby2Baby to help families in need right now.

Loup is a size-inclusive, Parisian-inspired clothing brand.

caption Loup sells clothes ranging in size from XXS to 2X.

Loup offers customers clothes, bags, jewelry, and candles. The brand sells pieces in sizes ranging from XXS to 2X, and it is donating 15% of all sales to Meals on Wheels America indefinitely.

Aurate sells ethically-sourced fine jewelry.

caption Aurate sells necklaces, earrings, and rings.

All of Aurate‘s pieces are handmade in New York City and use conflict-free diamonds. Since the brand was launched in 2015, it has been donating a book to a child in the US for each gold piece purchased.

Although it was forced to close its storefronts, Aurate is still accepting and shipping orders purchased online.

Staud is currently offering the cutest custom pet handbags.

caption Aside from handbags, Staud also sells clothes and shoes.

Staud’s fun custom pet handbags can easily make for a great gift to cheer someone up right now, or you can purchase a statement bag to add to your wardrobe. Additionally, 10% of every purchase of one of these purses will go to Muddy Paws Rescue, a charity that’s saving dogs’ lives by setting them up in foster-based care.