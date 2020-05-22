SmartLi UPS — the smart energy solution your enterprise needs

Huawei Technologies

Upgrade your data centre with Huawei’s bestselling power supply device

Demand for data centres are increasing as businesses continue to expand, innovate and integrate new technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (internet of things), cloud computing and 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into their daily processes.

This creates a rising need for enterprises to invest in a high-density data centre solution that is able to offer a reliable power supply and distribution system to meet their needs now and in future.

Thus utilising uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device to ensure reliable operation of data centres is important.

As the market leader with more than 830 data centres deployed worldwide, Huawei has integrated electronic and intelligent digital technologies to create the SmartLi UPS as a data centre system to meet the growing demand.

It includes a high-power density modular UPS and a high-energy density lithium battery that streamlines workflow through a data centre. Its ability to enable the power density of a single module to reach 100 Kw/3 U (100 kilowatts per 3 Rack units) — which is twice the industry’s standard — also makes it an attractive investment that appeals to many enterprises.

SmartLi Solution: Intelligent Lithium batteries for improved reliability

Safe and reliable

Uniquely designed as a modular redundant system and powered by smart voltage technology, SmartLi Solution ensures that there is no single point of failure and the system can still operate even if one battery module is faulty.

Its intelligent control also enables the system to maintain stable power supply for continuous operation without the risk of catching fire when the system is overheated.

The system uses the industry’s most secure lithium iron phosphate cell, compared to other systems using lithium-based or traditional lead-acid batteries. This significantly improves the battery lifetime to 5,000 charges — enough to last up to 15 years. With an extended service life, it can help enterprises reduce cost on total cost of ownership (TCO) and replacement of devices, thus enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to gain a financial advantage with the cost savings.

A built-in battery management system (BMS) that works seamlessly with Huawei FusionPower and NetEco management system also helps to eliminate connectivity issues at blind spots.

Easy to operate and manage

As a simple and efficient system, the SmartLi Solution offers a user-friendly experience for any type of enterprise.

Its operations and management (O&M) program operate proactively instead of passively by adopting iPower intelligent management, which is a predictive analytics software in the device.

The interchangeable modular design also enables simultaneous on-demand deployment and expansion of power modules. In fact, even the replacement of any modules can be done within minutes without disrupting the workflow.

Optimal power consumption

SmartLi Solution is certified environmentally friendly in accordance to ROHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) compliance.

The system can also effectively balance power consumption between peak and non-peak period to reduce power costs and energy. Coupled with its long service life of up to 15 years, it collectively helps to reduce your power system footprint by a significant 70 per cent.

Successful system application

With its reliable, user-friendly and energy-efficient infrastructure, Huawei’s range of data centre solutions including the SmartLi UPS can meet your business needs across any sector in indoor or outdoor settings.

One such example can be seen in how Huawei partnered with Dubai Airports to provide critical infrastructure solution for the world’s first Modular Data Centre Complex (MDCC). It carry services that cover almost every aspect of the airport’s operations, including flight information and airport operations, passenger transportation and baggage services, connectivity and internet services, video surveillance, enterprise business operations, and maintenance. Featuring resilience, quick deployment, reliability, energy-conservation, easy maintenance, and cost effectiveness, the MDCC provides powerful support to carry out highly efficient business operations in Dubai Airports.

