Social distancing could be the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Here are the 13 states practicing it the best based on smartphone location data, ranked.

caption Social distancing has been recommended by the CDC as the best way to spread the slow of coronavirus — here’s a look at which states are doing it best. source Justin Paget/Getty Images

The majority of the country is under a stay-at-home order which asks residents to only go out for essential services like buying food and medicine.

Unacast, a location and data analytics firm, analyzed how well states are handling social distancing.

Unacast utilized anonymous location services data enabled in games and shopping apps already downloaded onto millions of American smartphones.

Each state was assigned a letter grade based on its population’s decrease in average distance traveled- states with a 40% decrease receive an A while states with less than a 10% decrease receive an F.

As of March 30, 13 states scored As and one state – Wyoming – scored an F. Most high-scoring states are under stay-at-home orders.

Business Insider ranked the highest-scoring states.

Social distancing has been recommended by the CDC as the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Social distancing, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, consists of “deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness,” which includes staying at least six feet away from other people, the canceling of events, and working from home if possible.

President Donald Trump extended nationwide social distancing guidelines until at least April 30, and three-quarters of all Americans are already under a local government-mandated stay-at-home order.

Some states are handling social distancing better than others, like Hawaii and Massachusetts.

Unacast, a location data and analytics firm based in New York, launched a live Social Distancing Scoreboard last week that maps how well states are social distancing.

Unacast used location services data from games and shopping apps already downloaded onto millions of Americans phones to determine the total distance people are traveling now versus the typical total distance traveled in pre-coronavirus times.

The method of data collection is legal, with users of third-party apps consenting to the sharing of their location data. The third party apps then partner with Unacast, which insists on high privacy standards.

Each state is assigned a letter grade based on how the state’s population decreased its average distance traveled, and thus its everyday behavior. States with populations that exhibited a 40% decrease in the average distance traveled were assigned a grade of A, while those that exhibited less than 10% decrease were assigned an F.

As of March 30, only Wyoming scored an F. Here are the states that received an A, ranked in ascending order. All of the states on the list, except for Nevada, are under statewide stay-at-home orders.

T13. California’s population exhibited a 40% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption California’s normally packed Venice Beach is almost deserted amid the coronavirus outbreak, on March 20, 2020. source Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

T13. Connecticut’s population exhibited a 40% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption Medical personnel wear protective gear while working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Greenwich, Connecticut on March 27, 2020. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

T13. Washington’s population exhibited a 40% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption A worker in scrubs leaves the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, on March 3, 2020. source Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

T10. Rhode Island’s population exhibited a 41% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption National Guard Officers work at Westerly Station in Rhode Island on March 28, 2020, amid restrictions on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. source Oliver Doyle/Reuters

T10. Alaska’s population exhibited a 41% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption The floor of George M. Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska on March 21. It has been converted to shelters for Anchorage’s homeless population. source Matt Waliszek of Orzel Photography/Reuters

8. Colorado’s population exhibited a 42% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption Health care worker tests people at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station in Denver, Colorado on March 11, 2020. source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

7. Vermont’s population exhibited a 43% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks about coronavirus in Burlington, Vermont on March 12, 2020. source Caleb Kenna/Reuters

6. Michigan’s population exhibited a 44% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption A woman sews hospital masks at the Detroit Sewn facility on March 23, 2020 as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Pontiac, Michigan. source Rebecca Cook/Reuters

5. New York’s population exhibited a 45% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption A man crosses a nearly empty 5th Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York City, on March 25, 2020. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

4. New Jersey’s population exhibited a 46% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption People waiting at a drive-thru coronavirus testing center at Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey on March 20, 2020. source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

3. Massachusetts’ population exhibited a 47% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption I-93 in Boston, Massachusetts around 9 a.m. — typically rush hour — amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 17, 2020. source Boston Globe via Getty Images

2. Nevada’s population exhibited a 50% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption A pedestrian walks through a normally crowded area in Las Vegas, Nevada amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 18, 2020. source Steve Marcus/Reuters

1. Hawaii’s population exhibited a 56% decrease in its average distance traveled.

caption Shoppers flock to a Costco in Hawaii amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 5, 2020. source Duane Tanouye / Reuters

