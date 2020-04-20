This Tunisian woman quit her office job to breed snails and sell their slime to beauty companies

- Dermatologists say snail slime, or mucin, can help with anti-aging and moisturizing.
- Beauty brands all over the world have been putting snail slime into their products.
- One snail breeder in Tunisia is taking advantage of the trend, selling 44 pounds of snail slime to a local pharmacy each month.
- On top of that, she also sells her snails to restaurants to be served French-style.
Beauty brands all over the world have been putting snail slime, or mucin, into their products.
Dermatologists say the sticky stuff can help with anti-aging and moisturizing.
Between face creams, shampoos, and countless other products, the global snail beauty market is slated to be worth over $765 million in 2025.
And one snail breeder in Tunisia is taking advantage of the trend, selling 44 pounds of slime to a local pharmacy each month.