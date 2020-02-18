Animal rescuers want to know who keeps leaving pillowcases full of snakes outside a UK fire station

caption Snakes found outside UK fire station source provided by RSPCA

Someone put 29 snakes into pillowcases and abandoned them outside the Farringdon Fire Station in England.

Firefighters found the first batch of 13 snakes on Thursday and called RSPCA animal rescuers.

Another 16 snakes were found in the same spot on Saturday.

One snake has died so far.

It’s the stuff of nightmares: Firefighters found 13 royal pythons stuffed into two pillowcases outside the Farringdon Fire Station in England on Thursday. On Saturday, another 16 snakes were left in pillowcases at the same spot, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

” Having heard about the other poor snakes being abandoned earlier in the week, I couldn’t believe it when the call came through to say there had been even more snakes found in the exact same spot,” RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver said in a written statement. “I discovered 16 snakes in two pink pillowcases by the fire station. These snakes had been left inside the bin so they were incredibly lucky they didn’t end up in a landfill!”

Cleaver took the 15 corn snakes and one carpet python found Saturday to a vet. They were in fairly good condition for what they had been through, she said.

England was in the midst of Storm Dennis – a strong bomb cyclone that caused flooding and destruction around the country – when the snakes were abandoned, and the RSPCA was busy with animal calls.

Snakes need light and heat in order to survive and were left in the cold with just the pillowcase to keep them warm, according to Cleaver.

“It is really concerning to think that someone has had around 30 snakes or more which they have decided to abandon in this cruel and callous way,” she wrote. “It would have been very stressful for the snakes to be in such close proximity to each other as well.”

The firefighters who discovered the first bundle of snakes, some of which were left in a Buzz Lightyear pillowcase, said it was “probably one of the strangest incidents we’ve ever had to deal with.”

caption Snakes in a case. source provided by RSPCA.

“On opening – what turned out to be pillowcases – we discovered three large snakes and several smaller snakes, which may have been babies or another type of snake,” Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said on their Facebook page. “We immediately called for a crew and fire engine to come and isolate the area in order to safeguard the public. We then called for assistance from both the police and the RSPCA who turned up to collect the snakes.”

Cleaver is urging people in the area to stay vigilant just in case more snakes are abandoned in the same spot.

The RSPCA is also asking anyone with information to call 0300-123-8018.