‘America’s dad’ Tom Hanks gave a monologue from his kitchen in the first at-home version of ‘Saturday Night Live’

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” comedy show returned for the first time since the show halted production in March.

The remote version of the show, “Saturday Night Live At Home,” featured an opening monologue from Tom Hanks, who greeted viewers from his kitchen.

Cast members performed skits in Zoom-style recordings, from Kate McKinnon’s portrayal of Ruth Bader Ginsburg doing an at-home workout, to Aidy Bryant poking fun at guided meditation videos.

However, the latest version of “SNL” was not set in the show’s signature Studio 8H at NBC Studios in New York City. Saturday’s series of sketches, collectively named “Saturday Night Live At Home,” opened with a video of cast members greeting the audience through a Zoom recording.

“Live from Zoom, it’s sometime between March and August,” Kate McKinnon said.

Tom Hanks, the show’s host, opened with a monologue from his home. The actor, along with his wife, Rita Wilson, had previously tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia filming an upcoming project. Since then, both Hanks and Wilson have made a full recovery.

“Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long, and I make people uncomfortable,” Hanks joked in the monologue, which focused on his journey recovering from COVID-19 and featured a makeshift audience Q&A session.

The “SNL At Home” episode included a series of bits shared on the show’s YouTube channel, including McKinnon’s portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hosting an at-home workout.

Along with the at-home theme, cast member Ego Nwodim hosted a makeup tutorial called “Quarantine QT,” where she used Crayola markers in place of typical cosmetics.

“FaceTime ready for the quarantine in case you run out of your makeup,” Nwodim said in the sketch.

Other iconic “SNL” characters were adapted to fit the socially distanced format – such as Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, who dialed in to the “Weekend Update” sketch to give an update about the coronavirus pandemic.

The “SNL” stars cleverly kept fans entertained with a variety of other skits, including an imaginary dating show focused on finding true love for post-quarantine life and a parody of guided meditation videos, hosted by Aidy Bryant.

Other late-night talk shows, like the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” have adapted to producing episodes remotely and without live audiences, making for entertaining, albeit surreal, episodes.