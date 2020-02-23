This $3.3 million yacht is powered by solar panels that allow it to cruise around forever without refueling — see inside

caption The Serenity 64. source Serenity Yachts

Serenity Yachts just released two models for solar-powered yachts.

The boats were unveiled at the Miami International Boat Show in February.

The Serenity 64 costs $3.3 million, and the Serenity 74, which is in production, will cost $5.5 million.

Nearly everything is getting a sustainable makeover, even luxury yachts, apparently. Grand Cayman-based Serenity Yachts just showed off two of their new designs for solar-powered yachts at the Miami International Boat show.

The Serenity 64 and Serenity 74 will go for $3.3 million and $5.5 million, respectively. So far, two of the 64 have been produced, while the 74 is still in production. The yachts are designed to maximize efficiency while maintaining a smooth ride, according to Serenity.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

The company has two of the Serenity 64 model, which it showed off in the water at the show.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

The yacht is equipped with 65 square meters of solar panels.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

They provide enough power for the yacht to cruise indefinitely at between four and six knots…

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

…while still powering all the amenities.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

The Serenity 64 has electric and hybrid motors.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

It has a cruising speed of five to six knots using electric power, or up to 16 knots using diesel.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

The 64-foot boat can come in several different layouts.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

Now, let’s take a look inside.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

This model has a combined galley and saloon on the main deck.

caption Serenity 64 yacht deck. source Serenity Yachts

The cockpit table can fit six to ten people, with two more sofas that seat an extra eight people.

caption Serenity 64 yacht deck. source Serenity Yachts

The lounge area in the saloon has a dining table that seats eight.

caption Serenity 64 yacht deck. source Serenity Yachts

Furniture is made from wood veneers over a honeycomb interior.

caption Serenity 64 yacht deck. source Serenity Yachts

As one potential interior option, the yacht can be built with an extra-large master cabin that spans the full hull.

caption Serenity 64 yacht cabin. source Serenity Yachts

In that configuration, there would also be two VIP cabins, each with their own bathroom, and one crew cabin.

caption Serenity 64 yacht cabin. source Serenity Yachts

Alternatively, the yacht could have four VIP cabins with en-suite bathrooms, plus a crew cabin.

caption Serenity 64 yacht bathroom. source Serenity Yachts

Bathrooms each contain a sink, electric toilet, and separate shower.

caption Serenity 64 yacht bathroom. source Serenity Yachts

The master bathroom is larger than the others.

caption Serenity 64 yacht bathroom. source Serenity Yachts

It has a larger, king-sized shower, and an optional Jacuzzi.

caption Serenity 64 yacht bathroom. source Serenity Yachts

All bathrooms have stone countertops and access to hot water, plus a rainfall shower.

caption Serenity 64 yacht bathroom. source Serenity Yachts

Each bedroom has at least a double bed.

caption Serenity 64 yacht cabin. source Serenity Yachts

Cabins can also have additional storage under the bed and built into lockers.

caption Serenity 64 yacht cabin. source Serenity Yachts

Or, they can have extra lounge seating.

caption Serenity 64 yacht cabin. source Serenity Yachts

Each room also has a desk, plus additional floor storage.

caption Serenity 64 yacht cabin. source Serenity Yachts

The master even has a walk-in closet.

caption Serenity 64 yacht cabin. source Serenity Yachts

A large storage area is available as an alternative for the crew cabin.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

The pantry includes a kitchen with cabinets for storage, a sink, and a cooktop.

caption Serenity 64 yacht kitchen. source Serenity Yachts

The flybridge holds the engine controls and control panel.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

The other controls are at the helm.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

It’s located on the upper level of the yacht.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

It has three lounge seats, plus a sofa that transforms into a sunbed.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

In case of bad weather, the retractable roof can close over the deck.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

The upper deck can also be a great place to catch a sunset.

caption Serenity 64 yacht. source Serenity Yachts

Right now, Serenity has two 64 models in the water, and the 74 model is in production.