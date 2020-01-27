The Solé Miami in Sunny Isles Beach is a boutique, family-friendly hotel with cheaper prices than you’ll likely find in South Beach

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Located on Collins Avenue, Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort has one of the most desirable locations in quiet Sunny Isles Beach, nicknamed “Florida’s Riviera.” This is millionaire and billionaire territory, so the fact that you can get rooms here for just $199 in low season (March, April, and May), and $350 to $399 during busier months, feels like you’ve stumbled onto a wonderful secret.

I’ve long been a fan of Noble House Hotels & Resorts with their coconut-mango soaps, perks like s’mores kits, and generally stunning design. So when I heard the brand took over and renovated a boutique beach hotel in my own backyard to become Solé Miami, I had to see if it lived up to the name.

As expected, the four-star hotel expertly mixes beach-inspired decor with glam accents and amenities. It easily meets the neighborhood’s high standards for design and service, despite a price point that is typically lower than other hotels in the area.

Since the hotel underwent a major renovation in 2019, I’ve been by to check out a Standard King room and also stayed in a One-Bedroom Ocean View Suite, which was comped for review purposes. Standard rooms have a better price point, but I would easily choose a suite for size and value, especially since you can snag one for as low as $399 in low season.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort.

source Business Insider

caption The lobby at Solé Miami is contemporary and flooded with natural light. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Lost in a sea of surrounding high-rise buildings, the entrance to Solé Miami is small. Blink and you might miss the narrow driveway that winds up to the hotel’s third-floor entrance. Yet even as I dropped off my car at valet, I could sense that I’d stumbled upon a gem in this design-forward boutique hotel that was only steps from the beach.

Inside, the lobby felt chic but relaxed. High ceilings and windows flooded the room with sunlight, and an all-glass staircase and spiky, red chandelier pulled my attention upwards. The space was small but well-appointed with lots of white marble.

I arrived at around 3 p.m. on a Friday, which was busy as expected. I waited in a short line, but overall, check-in was smooth and easy. It took longer to reach my actual room. Only three elevators service 249 rooms and suites and it took a solid 10 minutes to go from lobby to front door, which might feel frustrating after a long day of travel.

source Business Insider

caption My balcony view was quite impressive. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

I was booked in a One-Bedroom Ocean View Suite, which had a living room, dining area, full-size kitchen, king bedroom, master bathroom, and a wraparound balcony.

It felt like a hip Miami apartment and while the overall look was sleek, my eyes were immediately drawn to the view. Floor-to-ceiling windows directly overlooked the beach and ocean and opened onto a large balcony. I felt like I was floating over the Atlantic.

Depending on the time of year, rates for this suite can go as high as $899, but during most months, you’ll find it around $500 including all taxes and fees.

While it’s more affordable than other Miami hotels for similar accommodations, it is still expensive in high season. If you’re keeping to a tighter budget, you’ll fare just as well in more standard accommodations. But it might feel worth it to families to splurge thanks to the added living room with sleeper sofa, full kitchen, and (in some cases) even another half bathroom.

caption My one-bedroom suite came with a full kitchen and living room. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

While the view was the standout in terms of features, the spacious kitchen perhaps added the most value, especially for longer stays. The full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, plates, and utensils made it easy to make meals, which will save money on longer vacations. There was even a full dining table for four.

Oh, and be mindful of the minibar, which incurred extra charges.

caption The bedroom decor featured pops of yellow and blue, as well as seashell drawings and a stuffed dolphin that made me feel even closer to the beach. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

My separate master bedroom with King-sized bed boasted more floor-to-ceiling windows with its own private balcony. I slept well through the night and loved waking up to those ocean views.

caption The bathroom is stocked with Noble House’s signature coconut-mango toiletries, the scent of which always transports me to an island far away. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

I also enjoyed my bathroom, with dark wood accents, a spa tub, rainfall shower and bright but natural lighting. It was, thankfully, stocked with Noble House’s signature coconut-mango toiletries.

I was able to compare my room to the lowest room category offered, the Standard King rooms.

While my suite boasted 624 square feet, Standard King rooms range from 300 to 330 square feet. It has the same design and feel as the suites, just without a living room or kitchen. Rates are the same for Standard King or Standard Double rooms, regardless of the view, so pick the layout that works best for you.

It’s tighter quarters, but still generously-sized for a solo traveler or couple, or anyone who plans to spend most of their time outside of the hotel.

source Business Insider

caption The bright and airy BALEENkitchen bar and lounge was lined with long couches and throw pillows that made me want to stay awhile. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

This boutique high-rise doesn’t have as many amenities as a more expansive resort, but what it does have, it does well.

On the fourth floor, BALEENkitchen is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows with a glass wine cellar and large wooden tables flanked by neutral banquettes and plush chairs. The real focal point is the ceiling; it’s completely covered in round wicker light fixtures that look like they were swept up from the sea. It’s next to an accompanying lounge and bar area, as well.

caption The on-site restaurant operates a terrace with food and drink service overlooking Solé Miami’s private pool and beach. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Outside, a terrace with restaurant seating lets guests eat right over Solé Miami’s private pool and beach.

caption I ordered a Spicy Pineapple Margarita and Baleen Burger to my pool chair and it felt like paradise. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

The oceanfront pool was perfect for spending an afternoon, or several, with pool noodles and floaties available. It wasn’t so large that you lose sight of one another but big enough that it wasn’t an all-out competition for sun loungers or umbrella either, which are first-come, first-served. BALEENkitchen services the pool bar, which offers a smaller, more casual menu.

From the pool, a gate opened out to The Dune, a quiet area with couch chairs, umbrellas, and fire pits. For a true Noble House experience, ask for a S’mores kit by the fire to make them right on the beach. Just in front, there are beach chairs and a towel desk for both locals and hotel guests.

Inside, there was a small but functional gym. There was no spa, but there were women’s and men’s restrooms with steam rooms and saunas.

caption The hotel is family-friendly, with great perks for kids at check-in. source Jennifer Agress/Business Insider

Solé Miami is a very family-friendly hotel with the thoughtful program, “Very Important Kid (VIK) Registration.” Right by check-in, a small table with coloring activities was available for kids, and staff rolled out a red wagon filled with toys that children can pick from and keep.

After finding out what kids like, concierge will also arrange to send fun amenities to kids’ rooms throughout the weekend, like an ice cream cart, with parents’ permission.

source Business Insider

Sunny Isles Beach is a quiet, luxurious part of South Florida with prime beach access and is close to strip malls, restaurants, grocery stores, and the nearby designer Bal Harbor Shoppes. If you want to go off-property for a nice dinner, try Old Lisbon, Il Mulino NY or Timo.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the area’s parks. Oleta River State Park (2 miles away) is a popular place to kayak, and Samson Oceanfront Park is within walking distance and offers beach access, pavilions, yoga, and outdoor concerts.

To get to town, fly into Miami or Fort Lauderdale, which are both about 40 minutes away.

source Business Insider

Solé Miami is ranked 3 out of 10 hotels in Sunny Isles Beach on Trip Advisor, with 4 out of 5-stars overall.

Past guests praise the hotel for its cleanliness, friendly staff, and on-site restaurant BALEENkitchen.

There are also a handful of negative reviews that mention disrepair, dirty rooms, and issues with refunds. The positive reviews are more recent, while the negative reviews stop around the middle of 2019.

Given the recent renovation, I would encourage prospective and disgruntled guests who haven’t been in the past six months to visit again. As a longtime Miami resident and a Noble House fan who saw the hotel both before and after its full transition, I can definitely see an upgrade in service, design, and quality.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Primarily families, with some couples, business groups, and a steady stream of Lufthansa flight attendants as the airline has a contract with the hotel for Miami layovers.

We like: The price point of this stylish hotel, which is generally affordable ⁠- a rarity in this ritzy neighborhood.

We love (don’t miss this feature): In addition to impressive room views, dinner on the BALEENkitchen terrace during sunset is equally stunning. The food is delicious with an inviting atmosphere, great service, and that gorgeous Florida coastal view.

We think you should know: There is a daily $33.90 resort fee that covers the use of the gym, steam room, sauna, Wi-Fi, phone calls (local, domestic long-distance and toll-free), in-room Keurig machines, and two beach chairs, one umbrella, and two beach towels, per day.

We’d do this differently next time: I wouldn’t arrive right at check-in time, as the elevators really do take a while during peak hours (especially if one malfunctions). I would also not drive, as valet costs $30 per night plus tax, and Lyft and Uber are everywhere.

source Business Insider

Book Solé Miami for an elevated beach vacation that’s still affordable with boutique style.

The hotel doesn’t have all the bells and whistles found in fancier, more expansive resorts, and it’s definitely not a party hotel like you’ll find in South Beach. Rather, Solé Miami is a beautifully-designed, relaxing escape with a great restaurant and bar, solid pool and beach area, friendly and attentive service, and incredible views.

Considering that nearby four- and five-star hotels charge double or even triple the price for the same beach view, staying here is really a no-brainer.