Some Chick-fil-A stores are banning cash in favor of the company app after WHO says bills could further spread the coronavirus

At least some Chick-fil-A stores across the US are encouraging guests to stop paying with cash. In some cases, stores are restricting cash outright.

Chick-fil-A stores in Florida, Indiana, Georgia, Virginia, and Maryland have posted from their respective Facebook accounts about their efforts to move toward cashless payments when possible.

On its website, Chick-fil-A encourages customers to order and pay online through the Chick-fil-A app.

Some fast-food workers previously told Business Insider’s Kate Taylor that they fear they could catch the coronavirus – or spread it to others – by handling cash at work.

Chick-fil-A did not return Business Insider’s request for comment for this story.

Chick-fil-A is making moves to keep its workers and customers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Certain locations of the fast-food chain are going fully cashless or strongly encouraging that customers avoid that method for payment.

According to posts on Facebook from various Chick-fil-A locations in states including Florida, Indiana, Georgia, Virginia, and Maryland, stores are shifting toward cashless payment models to slow the spread of the virus. While some stores are simply encouraging the use of mobile or credit card payment, other stores are restricting the use of cash altogether.

A store in Severna Park, Maryland, posted that on Monday that as of Tuesday, April 14, the store would “no longer be able to accommodate cash customers.”

A Virginia Chick-fil-A posted on Monday that it was officially going cashless.

Two Florida Chick-fil-A locations in Jacksonville and Lake Park strongly encouraged the use of non-cash payments such as the mobile app, as opposed to outright restricting cash payment.

On its corporate website, Chick-fil-A is encouraging customers to order and pay online through the Chick-fil-A app. The company also said that guests who choose to pay with a credit or debit card will be asked to swipe it themselves.

“Team Members who handle transactions are wearing gloves and washing their hands every time they interact with cash,” the website reads.

Previously, the World Health Organization said cash could be spreading the coronavirus, and advised people to wash their hands after handling money and to use contactless payments when possible.

Business Insider’s Kate Taylor previously reported that some fast-food workers feared that they could catch the coronavirus – or spread it to others – by handling cash at work.

“If that disease is anywhere, it’s in that cash drawer, and we’re opening that thing every 20 seconds at least,” Niki, a McDonald’s worker who previously worked as a nurse, told Taylor.