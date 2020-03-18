As schools and businesses close to combat the spread of the coronavirus, photos show just how eerily empty some of the US’s busiest roads and tourist spots have become

caption New York City’s Times Square. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has made some of the US’s most bustling cities eerily quiet.

As cities like New York City and Los Angeles adopt increasingly drastic measures to combat the spread of the virus, normally packed streets and highways are practically deserted.

San Francisco’s streets have emptied out after the city imposed a “shelter in place” order that brought city life to a halt.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the US continues to rise, state and local officials are implementing extreme measures to slow the pandemic’s spread – quieting some of the country’s busiest cities and tourist spots.

Just in the last few days, New York City closed its public school system that serves more than a million students, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker closed down the state’s restaurants and limited public gatherings to 25 people.

On Monday, six counties in the Bay Area of California issued a “shelter in place” order, which effectively brings all nonessential business to a halt and severely restricts what residents can do and where they can go.

As an increasing number of people are forced to work remotely and stay home in general, typically jam-packed roadways in some of the country’s most crowded cities have become all but deserted.

Rush hour looked quite a bit emptier than usual on Boston’s I-93 this week.

caption I-93 in Boston around 9 a.m. source Boston Globe via Getty Images

And the city’s financial district is quiet as well. All Boston schools are closed, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker limited public gatherings to 25 people or fewer as of March 17.

caption Boston’s financial district. source Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

Often-crowded streets in Columbus, Ohio, have plenty of space to roam — as shown by North High Street, which is usually full of nightlife.

caption North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. source Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all restaurants and bars in the state would close beginning March 15.

caption North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. source Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Highways in San Diego are quieter than usual, too, as the county limited restaurants to take-out only and banned gatherings of 50 people or more.

caption Interstate 8 in San Diego, California. source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Francisco’s streets are pretty much devoid of pedestrians and cars, as employees at tech companies and elsewhere hunker down to avoid spreading the virus.

caption California Street in San Francisco. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A new “shelter in place” order went into effect in San Francisco on Monday, requiring residents to stay home except for essential activities like buying groceries or medicine.

caption Post Street in San Francisco, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Rush-hour traffic was noticeably lighter on Seattle’s Interstate 5 on Monday morning.

caption Seattle’s Interstate 5. source Karen Ducey/Getty Images

And Seattle’s downtown was eerily quiet as well. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee shut restaurants and bars statewide, and ordered the closure of schools in the Seattle area.

caption An empty street in downtown Seattle. source John Moore/Getty Images

Washington, D.C., was a ghost town on Monday.

caption Washington, D.C. source Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And Pennsylvania Avenue was no exception. On March 16, Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered the closing of all clubs, bars, and restaurants in the nation’s capital.

caption Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. source Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, there were barely any cars on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles — a city infamous for its bumper-to-bumper traffic.

caption The 110 Freeeway in downtown Los Angeles, California. source Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

The city’s bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and theaters are all closed. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all of the state’s gyms and movie theaters should close, while restaurants should only serve take-out.

There wasn’t a car in sight on Washington Street in Hoboken, New Jersey on Monday night, after the city’s mayor ordered all bars and restaurants to convert to take-out and delivery only on March 15.

caption Washington Street in Hoboken, New Jersey. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Not to mention, a citywide curfew went into effect on Monday, keeping people inside of their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

caption Washington Street in Hoboken, New Jersey. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On March 15, New York City halted all dining out, along with shuttering movie theaters, music venues, and public schools.

caption New York City. source Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Typically bustling with shoppers, the city’s Fifth Avenue is practically empty due to the pandemic.

caption Fifth Avenue in New York. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

And perhaps most eerie of all, hardly any tourists or cars can be found in New York’s Times Square, which is usually jam packed.