Forget ‘Happy Birthday’ — here are 11 songs with 20-second choruses to wash your hands to

source Shutterstock

Washing your hands is crucial in preventing the spread of everyday illnesses like the flu and common cold.

Running your hands under hot water and soap is also one of the best ways to prevent yourself from contracting the coronavirus – which has infected over 90,000 people and killed over 3,000 worldwide.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands for 20 seconds or more, which takes approximately as long as singing the “Happy Birthday” song twice.

That can get old quickly, so we drew inspiration from Twitter user Jen Monnier and put together a list of 11 songs with 20-second choruses – along with one bonus track. We included some of Monnier’s picks along with our own finds.

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

“Shots” by LMFAO ft. Lil Jon

“Love on Top” by Beyonce

“Raspberry Beret” by Prince

“Juicy” by Doja Cat

“Africa” by Toto

“Mia” by Bad Bunny (feat. Drake)

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

“Earfquake” by Tyler the Creator

“The Wheels on the Bus”

“Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

While it’s not exactly a hit song, the “Corona Virus” by Yofrangel 911 has a catchy 20-second chorus that might be a bit too on theme.

Read more:

We’re in an ‘age of epidemics,’ a scientist says. More diseases like the coronavirus will jump from animals to people.

The genetic code of the Wuhan coronavirus shows it’s 80% similar to SARS. New research suggests a potential way to neutralize the virus.

Scientists have published over 50 studies on Wuhan coronavirus in the last 3 weeks. They learned that 75,800 people in Wuhan could be infected.

The first patients have arrived at the hospital China panic-built to treat the Wuhan coronavirus. Here’s what it looks like inside.