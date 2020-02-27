The Sony A6400 is an incredibly versatile mirrorless camera that’s easy to use for sharp photos, 4K video and even sports photography

source Jaron Schneider/Business Insider

In recent years, Sony has made and continues to make a splash with its Alpha full-frame mirrorless cameras that are geared toward advanced and professional photographers. But, it also makes a line of terrific APS-C cropped-sensor mirrorless cameras that deserve just as much praise. Compact and lightweight, they are designed with travel, amateur, and other photographers who don’t need the power and feature set of Sony’s higher-end options. However, Sony’s APS-C cameras aren’t any lesser of a product.

With Sony’s A6400 mirrorless digital camera – its latest APS-C model – reviewing it is less about why it’s an ideal camera specifically and more about why it’s a good choice among a sea of good choices. For the sake of this review, I look at it stemming from the basis of one question: “Is this a good camera for the average person looking to use more than their cell phone?”

Design

Sony took pointers from its higher-end cameras when they designed the A6400, and that’s most obvious in the physical button arrangement and interface. If you were to go from the A6400 and jump immediately to its highest-end professional camera, you would know exactly how to operate it.

The only other company that has successfully done this repeatedly is Canon, and there is a reason they dominated the DSLR market for years. Having a single straightforward and simple system resonates with users.

The A6400 is also small without feeling like it’s fragile. Sony has always done a good job of keeping its cameras compact, and the A6400 is no exception. That said, if you have larger hands you might find the camera too small to hold comfortably.

When downsizing, many camera manufacturers will sacrifice a command dial, which is a knob that controls either shutter speed or aperture and can also be used in other menus to navigate.

Sony maintains the professional photographer’s necessity for a minimum of two command dials on the A6400, meaning if you eventually choose to push the A6400 beyond beginner Program limits, you will not find controlling multiple functions difficult. This is in contrast to other consumer-level cameras that try and compress all functions into one dial, which can be slow and very frustrating to operate.

One command dial is unlabeled and lives on the top of the camera, on the far right. The other is on the rear of the camera, below the Fn button, and also includes multi-directional input.

Part of compacting the camera so small involved finding a place for everything, and the A6400 makes use of every nook and cranny pretty effectively. On the left side of the camera you will find a compartment that houses the charging port, microphone jack and HDMI. The SD card port shares the same bottom compartment as the battery.

The only downside when it comes to usability is the menu system used to access most of the A6400’s features, and all of its advanced functionality. In short, it’s not very good. Confusing, clunky, poorly organized and badly labeled in many places, Sony’s menu is one of the more frustrating on the market.

Unfortunately, this is a problem Sony has had with its cameras for years and is proving a challenge for it to address. So while Sony have done a very good job synchronizing its interfaces across cameras, that comes with the downside of that menu coming along for that ride.

Gratefully, once you set the camera up the first time, it is unlikely you need to spend much time in the convoluted menu. So as much of a pain as it is, I am willing to look past it since most won’t encounter it for more than the first hour of use.

Viewfinder and LCD

Likely to keep the price of the A6400 approachable, the electronic viewfinder, or EVF, isn’t anything to write home about as far as resolution and image quality. It’s certainly just fine for everyday use, just don’t expect images to look super sharp or have a realistic level of contrast.

Conversely, the rear LCD is great. Not only do images look great on it, it is a tilt-screen design, and can even flip fully upwards to act as a “selfie” screen, if that’s something you’re into. For me, I like it more for shooting at unconventional angles, such as close to the ground or if I choose to lift the camera above my head.

The rear LCD is also technically a touch screen, but Sony still has not added full touch support to any of its cameras, the A6400 included.

There are features that require touch in order to use (such as autofocus tracking, specifically in video), but many other features that cannot utilize touch no matter what (such as navigating the menu). It is honestly the strangest implementation of touch out there, and is as if Sony wasn’t sure if it really wanted to offer it but felt simultaneously like it had to, giving us this kind of half-baked touch experience. If a touch screen is an absolute must for you as a shooter, you’re going to be disappointed with the A6400, unfortunately.

Performance and features

Part of what makes Sony cameras so great despite the few niggling details I’ve mentioned is that the actual shooting experience with any Sony camera is just top-tier, outstanding, and honestly unmatched. Sony’s autofocus system is the best on the market, and the feedback to you as the shooter is constant and supportive in ways no one else has managed to match.

Starting with autofocus, the A6400 uses what is known as a “hybrid” autofocus system, which is a combination of two technologies: phase detection and contrast detection. I won’t go too deep into the weeds on this, only stating that the result is 425 autofocus points that cover 84% of the image frame. Trust me when I say that is exceedingly impressive, especially for a camera at this price point. Each of those points is capable of working with each other to follow and track moving objects, people and animals.

Using AI, Sony is able to latch on to the eye of any person as well as certain animals like birds, dogs and cats. When using this technology, called Eye-AF, the camera all but assures that the most important part of a photo, the eye, is always perfectly sharp. Many manufacturers have made some kind of eye autofocus technology, but Sony’s is far and away the most accurate and reliable.

Thanks to Eye-AF, you can always be sure that your photos will be crisply in focus.

Building on top of that technology, Sony also has created an Object Detection algorithm. So in addition to being able to track faces and eyes, the camera can latch on to a specific object and track it if eyes or faces are not available. This kind of object recognition and tracking is unique to Sony right now and it is capable of working both in still and photo mode.

The best part of the experience, however, is when both these technologies are working together and in tandem. The A6400 can track faces, eyes, and bodies all at the same time and back and forth, allowing you to follow a person as they look at the camera, turn its head, and even if they move in between objects with its back facing the camera. It’s a truly masterful autofocus experience that is thus far unmatched.

If all that sounds way too complicated, the standard wide autofocus is also excellent. No matter what, the camera will tell you what it is focused on, with how many points, and in what way the entire time you are looking through the viewfinder. Using green squares that are constantly blinking and locking focus tells you, the photographer, what the camera is seeing and how it plans to capture an image. It is an extremely gratifying shooting experience that feels like the camera is working together with you as a unit, instead of just being a tool you happen to be holding.

The A6400 battery is the only real negative I can mention about the shooting experience: it’s not very good. It’s by no means bad, but it you can’t expect to be shooting for a full day on one battery. Shooting video especially will quickly drain the battery. Additionally, the A6400 doesn’t come with an external charger, which means even if you could swap to a second battery, you can’t keep using the camera while trying to charge the first without buying an additional battery charger. To charge the battery, you have to plug the entire camera into a wall.

Image quality

I think, in the end, the one thing that really matters above all else is how the photos look. I’m happy to report that Sony’s 24.2-megapixel (MP) APS-C image sensor is very nice, and is able to capture a wide range of photos with excellent color fidelity and detail.

Even using what would be considered by most photographers as a “low-end” lens, the 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6, images look excellent. Colors pop and details are sharp. It’s hard to ask for more.

Because the camera is so compact, it’s easy to take the A6400 with you everywhere.

24.2MP is a lot to work with, more than enough for online sharing and plenty even if you plan to print the photos.

Greens are especially beautiful with Sony cameras, with a realistic vibrancy that jumps off the screen.

Low-light images, if you’re using above ISO 1600, can start to look a bit noisy/grainy, so try and keep your ISO lower if possible. You can either set it manually, or from the menu you can set a limit of how high the Auto ISO will go. ISO 2000 is about the limits of where I am happy with the noise level, but you may find that up to ISO 6400 is useable.

If you stay around ISO 100 to 800, you’ll get the best image quality this camera is capable of producing. The first photo above of the flower is one of the most vibrant and colorful I’ve ever captured, and that was shot at ISO 640.

The Sony A6400 doesn’t have any kind of on-sensor image stabilization, which is a bit of a bummer since Sony was one of the first companies to put stabilization into most of its cameras. Likely in a bid to lower the cost of the A6400, it was left out. This makes shooting in low light harder, and video will be shakier. This isn’t a deal-breaker, but it is disappointing.

The bottom line

When I look at the A6400, I see a camera that can be nearly anything to anyone who wants to capture photos and videos. It can shoot up to 4K video with high-end options like S-Log and slow motion in Full HD. It can also shoot up to 11 frames per second with autofocus tracking, which means it’s actually quite a competent sports camera, or a camera capable of freezing important action.

When you look at its capabilities in full, the A6400 will work just as well for a family looking to photograph its children as it would be a workhorse of a camera for any small business looking to generate content for distribution online. It really can do just about anything for anyone, and that’s what makes it so valuable in today’s crowded camera market.

Pros: Great image quality and high-resolution video capture, 11 frames per second photo capture and up to 120 frames per second slow motion video, compact size, compatible with all Sony E-mount lenses, affordable especially given the feature set

Cons: Doesn’t come with an external battery charger (you have to charge it plugged in), battery life is mediocre at best, doesn’t have any image stabilization on the sensor