Sophie Turner said she’ll ‘forever regret’ wearing a red blazer dress to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding

Sophie Turner admitted that she regrets the outfit she wore to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s June 2018 wedding.

In an interview with ELLE UK, the “Game of Thrones” star called her outfit – which consisted of a red Louis Vuitton blazer dress, black thigh-high boots, and a checkered crossbody bag – one of her “worst looks.”

“Ohhhh no,” Turner groaned upon seeing the photo of her outfit in the video interview. “I’ll forever regret this look. One of my worst looks.”

caption Sophie Turner told Elle UK this outfit is one of her “worst looks.” source Mark R. Milan/Contributor/Getty Images

The 24-year-old actress explained that she had two other dresses in mind for the wedding, but neither of them fit.

“I had a fashion emergency. Both of my really classy dresses that I picked out did not fit me because they arrived on the day of the wedding, and I hadn’t had a chance to try them on,” she said.

“It was either the thigh-high boots or these nice heels, but I felt like if I just wore the heels all of my leg is showing, and if I cover up a little bit then … urgh, it was a disaster,” Turner continued. “Worst fashion choice!”

Turner attended the wedding in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, with her “Game of Thrones” costar, Maisie Williams. She also coordinated her outfit with Turner’s by wearing a black jumpsuit, red heels, and a Kate Spade clutch.

“Maisie is a great wedding date, the best wedding date next to Joe [Jonas],” Turner joked. “I have to say that.”

In the interview, Turner also commented on the geometric sequin Louis Vuitton jumpsuit that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

“This is completely one of my favorite looks I’ve ever done,” she said.

“How great for it to be stretchy at the Met Gala,” Turner continued. “I wasn’t like Kim Kardashian in her tiny little corset, I was free to eat whatever I wanted. It was great!”

caption Sophie Turner wore a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit to the 2019 Met Gala. source Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Turner said she also loved the chic Alexandre Vauthier gown she wore to her husband Joe Jonas’ James Bond-themed birthday party in 2019.

“I wanted to be a Bond girl for the night because I thought, ‘You know, why not?'” she said. “I know that Taylor Swift wore this before to an event and she looked much better in it than I did.”

In 2016, Swift wore the same gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, California.