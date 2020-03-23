Sophie Turner slammed Evangeline Lilly’s refusal to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic: ‘Don’t be f—— stupid’

caption Evangeline Lilly previously stated that she would be ignoring the advice to social distance or self-isolate. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/George Pimentel/Getty Images

In an Instagram Live, Sophie Turner appeared to throw shade at Evangeline Lilly, the “Ant-Man” star who has refused to quarantine amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Lilly wrote on Instagram last week that she had just dropped her kids off at gymnastics camp, adding: “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Turner posted to her Instagram story on Friday and wrote: “Here’s the tea. Stay inside. Don’t be f—–g stupid, even if you count your freedom over … your health.”

Turner wrote: “I don’t give a ‘F’ about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this.”

Sophie Turner appeared to throw shade at Evangeline Lilly, who previously stated she refuses to quarantine and dismissed the coronavirus as “respiratory flu.”

“Game of Thrones” star Turner took to her Instagram stories on Friday to share her thoughts on that particular stance on the coronavirus.

“Here’s the tea,” Turner began. “Stay inside. Don’t be f—–g stupid, even if you count your freedom over … your health.”

“I don’t give a ‘F’ about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this,” Turner wrote.

“So, stay inside guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

While Turner didn’t explicitly call out Lilly, it seems highly likely that she was referring to the “Ant-Man” actress.

In Lilly’s initial post, also on Instagram, she shared a photo of a cup of tea and wrote: “#morningtea Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

Hence, Turner serving her own brand of tea. Lilly has been widely condemned for her position, with several celebrities commenting on her post and describing her stance as “concerning.”

Lilly stood firm in her stance, however, and despite disclosing that she lives with her father, who has leukaemia and is therefore at a higher risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19, said that she is prioritizing her freedom.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids,” she wrote, adding, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

