Sophie Turner reflects on wearing the same dress as Taylor Swift and said ‘she looked much better than I did’

caption Sophie Turner discussed some of her fashion looks during an interview with Elle UK. source John Shearer/Getty Images

In August 2019, Sophie Turner attended her husband Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday party wearing an Alexandre Vauthier gown that was previously worn by his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Turner addressed the twin style moment for the first time in a new interview with Elle UK.

According to Turner, she thinks Swift looked “much better” in the gown than she did.

The actress originally chose the dress to help her look like a Bond girl, which matched the theme of Jonas’ party.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sophie Turner has some fashion regrets, but her twin style moment with Taylor Swift isn’t one of them.

In a new interview with Elle UK, the “Game of Thrones” star addressed the Alexandre Vauthier gown she wore to her husband Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday party in August 2019. She said she was aiming to look like a Bond girl in honor of the party’s theme, but ended up matching his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who wore the same dress in 2016.

“I don’t remember who it was by, which is awful,” Turner told Elle UK. “But I know that Taylor Swift wore it before to an event and she looked much better in it than I did. But yeah. It was a proper dress-up night. It was a lot of fun.”

The black dress had a halter-style top held up by a gold choker. It also featured a plunging cutout across the chest and a thigh-high slit.

Both women completed the look with strappy gold heels.

caption Taylor Swift wears an Alexandre Vauthier gown in 2016. source John Shearer/Getty Images

In the same interview, Turner told Elle UK that she’ll “forever regret” wearing a red blazer dress to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding. She even called the ensemble one of her “worst looks.”

“Ohhhh no,” Turner said when seeing the photo of her outfit. “I’ll forever regret this look. One of my worst looks.”