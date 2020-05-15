Sorrento Therapeutics skyrockets 244% after claiming a breakthrough on COVID-19 drug

source Reuters

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics spiked as much as 244% on Friday after the company claimed an antibody it’s developing showed 100% inhibition of the COVID-19 virus in preclinical studies.

The small biotechnology company said it aims to create an antibody cocktail that would act as a “protective shield” against coronavirus.

Sorrento said full results of its antibody candidate will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication shortly.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sorrento Therapeutics skyrocketed as much as 244% on Friday after the company claimed an antibody it’s developing showed 100% inhibition of the COVID-19 virus in preclinical studies.

The small biotechnology company plans to “generate an antibody cocktail product that would act as a ‘protective shield’ against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.”

Sorrento said it will ask regulators for priority evaluation and an accelerated review of its drug candidate.

The company hopes to receive government support and partner with a pharmaceutical company to scale up manufacturing of its coronavirus candidate, if proven successful.

Read more: Buy these 13 tech stocks that are abnormally disconnected from Wall Street’s expectations for profit growth and poised to rocket higher, Credit Suisse says

Despite the positive data claims from the company, the antibody has yet to be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication, according to Sorrento.

Sorrento’s market value surged from $549 million at yesterday’s close to roughly $1.9 billion at Friday’s intraday highs.