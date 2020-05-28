Listen to Lady Gaga’s latest ‘Chromatica’ single ‘Sour Candy’ featuring K-pop superstars Blackpink

caption Lady Gaga and Blackpink collaborate for the first time on “Sour Candy.” source Lady Gaga/Twitter/Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga and Blackpink released “Sour Candy,” the latest single off of Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica,” which is set to release on May 29.

Blackpink is comprised of four members: Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, and all four feature on the track.

Blackpink’s most recent single release was 2019’s “Kill This Love,” and the group performed at Coachella in 2019.

Lady Gaga and K-pop superstars Blackpink have released “Sour Candy,” the latest single from “Chromatica,” Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album set for release on May 29. “Sour Candy,” which features all four Blackpink members – Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo – is the third “Chromatica” single that Lady Gaga has released, including “Stupid Love” as well as Ariana Grande collaboration “Rain on Me.”

“Sour Candy” features a driving house beat and the members of Blackpink oscillating between English and Korean. “I’m sour candy / so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah,” Jennie kicks off, leading to a variety of candy-related turns of phrase like Gaga’s repetitive “come, come unwrap me” or “I’m hard on the outside / but if you give me time / then I could make time for your love.”

The single is Blackpink’s first official release since 2019’s “Kill This Love,” which is the highest-charting single by a Korean girl group on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, peaking at number 41. The group gave an explosive performance at Coachella in 2019, and previously collaborated with Dua Lipa on 2018’s “Kiss and Make Up.” Blackpink is set to release two singles this summer with a full-length LP slated for release in September.