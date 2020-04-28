South Carolina reopened nonessential businesses, including malls, movie theaters, and social clubs to the public on Monday. Here’s what it’s like

South Carolina became one of the first states to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, joining nearby Georgia in taking an early gamble in restarting the economy.

On Monday, the state reopened restaurants, movie theaters, and social clubs to the public, the culmination of a multi-staged approach to turning lights back on across the state. The plan began on April 20, starting with public beaches and retailers that sell furniture, apparel, sporting goods, books, crafts, music, and flowers, among other goods. Four days later, on April 24, South Carolina let consumers back into gyms, hair salons, barbershops, fitness centers, and massage therapy services.

In a press conference last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McNaster said these establishments are prohibited from admitting more than 20% capacity and will be required to enforce social distancing recommendations and proper hand sanitizing protocols.

Still, the governor is expected to renew South Carolina’s state of emergency and stay-at-home order for the next 15 days, according to local news reports. As of Monday, the state has 5,490 confirmed cases and is expected to reach peak utilization of hospital resources on April 30, according to an analysis by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

“We are still in a very serious situation … we must be sure that we continue to be strict and disciplined with our social distancing,” McMaster said last week. “Our goal was to cause the most damage possible to the virus, while doing the least possible damage to our businesses. South Carolina’s business is business.”

In total, 16 states are expected to begin to ease restrictions this week. While sentiments remain mixed over the state’s efforts, some residents in the Palmetto State are tepidly returning to malls and eateries, using varying degrees of protection. Here’s a closer look at what it’s like:

Beaches, an early point of contention in social distancing in the southern US, were among the first public spaces to reopen in South Carolina on April 20.

caption A man walks his dog on the beach in Charleston, South Carolina.

Several stores quickly followed suit, like this thrift store in Columbia, South Carolina …

caption A store in South Carolina on April 23.

… and this nearby boutique.

caption The owner of

Salvation Army stores also reopened on Friday.

Meanwhile, mall employees on Friday prepared to let shoppers back inside. Many shopping centers across the state are operating on reduced hours.

caption An employee of Anderson Mall cleans the doors to in Anderson, South Carolina.

A couple walks through the parking lot of the Anderson Mall in Anderson, South Carolina on the first day it reopened on Friday.

Some shoppers came wearing masks, like this group at the Anderson Mall in Anderson, South Carolina.

Others, like this family at Columbia Place Mall in Columbia, South Carolina, did not.

Another mask-less shopper at Columbia Place Mall.

Meanwhile, many mall employees wore masks as they assisted customers …

… though not all.

Despite opening their doors, not all businesses saw customers come running.

caption Small business owner Birl Hicks waits for customers in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News, 60% of respondents said they feared lifting restrictions too quickly could fuel the virus.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Elsewhere, customers started to flood back into eateries and cafes, like this group sitting outside of a coffee shop in Columbia, South Carolina.

caption No masks in sight.

Signs on the street in Columbia informed residents of occupancy and social distancing policies.

A fire department employee ensured the signs were being properly displayed in Columbia on Friday.

Stores like Bills Pickin Parlor, a music store in West Columbia, have also reopened to the public and saw customers trickle in.