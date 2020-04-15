Southco Expands Display Mount Series with Solutions Designed for Easy Mounting and Extended Travel Distances

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 April 2020 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has added to its AV Display Mount offering with new solutions for height adjustment and mounting. The AV-D32 Height Adjusting Arm (W-Series) allows the height of a monitor or display to be precisely adjusted according to end user preferences, enabling intuitive positioning without the need for additional locking mechanisms to hold it in place.













AV-D32 Height Adjusting Arm (W-Series)

The newest addition to Southco’s AV D Arm Series offers increased reach for applications that require extended length and travel, as well as positional stability. Available with two tilt torque options, constant tilt torque or counterbalanced tilt torque, the W Series arm offers design flexibility to suit the unique needs of a variety of display positioning applications.





AV D-32 Series display arms are designed with a rigid base that can withstand vibration, touch forces and heavy loads, keeping larger screens and monitors still once they have been moved into the desired position. Additionally, the flexible design allows it to be folded flush against the wall when not in use.





Southco’s new AV-D32 and AV-D40 Display Mount families also include new mounting options that allow a single person to install the display mounts to poles or DIN rails without the need for additional tools. The display assembly can be just as easily removed from the pole or rail, while a unique two stage, press-then-rotate mechanism prevents accidental release.





Global Product Manager Stewart Beck adds, “Our new additions to Southco’s AV Display Mount line allow us to deliver stable positioning performance in a broad range of applications including medical and industrial equipment. They eliminate the need for constant maintenance and readjustment, enable effortless fingertip positioning and boast a tested, repeatable cycle life validated for 20k cycles of operation.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





