I gave myself a ‘professional’ spa day at home, and it provided the self-care I desperately needed

caption My home spa day. source Zoe Ettinger

To try to de-stress and indulge in some self-care amid the New York City lockdown, I made myself a “professional” spa day at home.

I already had everything I needed on hand, so I was able make my own spa without even leaving the house.

I tried to re-create the experience I’ve had at real spas by adding extras like “spa water,” putting on a big fluffy robe, setting up an aroma diffuser, and playing relaxing music.

Taking a few hours to pamper myself left me with a sense of relaxation that I hadn’t felt in months, and I realized it could be an excellent way to treat mothers this Mother’s Day, too.

No matter who you are or what you do, we could all use a little pampering – especially now. Just taking an hour or two to relax and give your body a break can be a brief but wonderful physical and mental vacation.

As I’m stuck inside amid the coronavirus lockdown, I attempted to give myself a professional-level spa day with simple treatments like painting my nails, soaking in the tub, giving myself a facial, and rubbing my feet with an exfoliating scrub.

I also added little extras that took it up a notch, like making my own “spa water” with lime slices, turning on my essential oil diffuser, putting on a playlist of relaxing music, and getting myself comfortable in a big fluffy robe.

I already had all these products on hand, but most can be easily purchased at your local pharmacy or supermarket.

With Mother’s Day coming up on May 10, I realized this might be the break that a mom needs. Take a look at how you can re-create it.

The first thing I did was put on a robe to get myself in the spa mood.

caption Me in my robe.

The first thing I remember about any past spa experiences is that they immediately give you a comfortable robe to help you relax. Just getting out of my workday clothes and putting on something different changed my mood right away.

Then I plugged in an aroma diffuser and added lavender essential oil. It filled the air with a relaxing floral scent.

caption The aroma diffuser.

Diffusers have become increasingly popular in recent years, and they’re fairly easy to find at big department stores. All you do is fill them with water and a few drops of essential oil. I chose lavender, but eucalyptus, rose, and jasmine are all other popular varieties.

I made my own spa water with lime slices and fun fish-shaped ice cubes.

caption Spa water.

Another thing I’ve experienced at a real spa is “spa water” – water infused with flavors from citrus or cucumber. I had some limes in the fridge already so it was easy to put together and made for a refreshing drink.

The first treatment I did was an Epsom salt bath. I lit some candles beforehand to add to the ambiance and put on some “spa music” from a playlist on Spotify.

caption Candles.

The gentle smell of the candles added to the relaxing experience. A playlist on Spotify called “Spa Music Relaxation” had all the calming sounds you hear when getting a professional treatment.

The Epsom salt bath helped sooth some aches I have gotten from sitting around too much during the day.

caption Me in the tub.

According to Healthline, “Epsom salts dissolve in water. Enthusiasts believe this allows magnesium and sulfates to be readily absorbed into skin. Whether this is sufficient for various treatments or not, Epsom salt is considered safe. It’s also easy to use, easy to find, and inexpensive.”

Right after I got out of the bath, while my skin was soft from the hot water, I put on an exfoliating mask. This one has turmeric and cranberry seeds.

caption Me in my face mask and towels.

To give myself a facial, I started with an exfoliating skin mask. My skin had started breaking out a bit from wearing a face mask over my nose and mouth when I left my apartment, so it was high time for a treatment.

The first face mask helped clean and open my pores, so I did a hydrating sheet mask after to lock in moisture.

caption Me with my sheet mask on.

To help give myself a real spa-like facial, I did a second face mask. This sheet mask is made with snail essence, a popular ingredient in Korean beauty products.

In an interview with New York Magazine, dermatologist Joshua Zeichner said, “Clinical studies have shown that skin-care products containing snail mucin gave statistical improvements in facial lines and wrinkles.”

Then I took an exfoliating scrub and gave myself a foot rub. This is something I’ve had done while getting a pedicure and it made my feet feel much softer.

caption Foot scrub.

I’m not a huge fan of professional pedicures, but it was nice to try one at home. My toenails were already painted, but giving my feet a good massage and scrub to get off some dead skin felt great.

The last thing I did was give myself a manicure, which felt extra special because I haven’t done it in years.

caption Painting my nails.

If I hadn’t done this spa day, I would have thought that painting my nails was a waste of time. I’ve been washing and cleaning so much that I would have expected the polish to wear off or chip easily.

The at-home spa experience gave me a sense of calm that I hadn’t felt in a long time. I’m planning to make it a monthly de-stressing activity.

caption Me in bed after my spa day.

The few hours that I took for self-care really did make a difference. Focusing on my body allowed me to take a mental break, and I noticed that I slept much better that night.

Even though the feeling of relaxation might not last very long, and I don’t have anywhere to go to show off my new nails, it reminded me that taking some time to do a little something nice for yourself can really make you feel better.