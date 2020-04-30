A ‘Space Jam’ sequel is coming next summer with LeBron James and Bugs Bunny and we finally know the name

- source
- Everybody get up it’s time to slam now. LeBron James surprised fans Thursday by revealing the name of the anticipated “Space Jam” sequel.
- It will be called “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
- The Los Angeles Lakers’ player previously teased his role in the sequel to Business Insider in 2016.
- “We don’t want to rush it. We don’t want to do something that’s not authentic to the ‘Space Jam’ brand,” James told Alyson Shontell at the time.
- The original 1996 movie showed Michael Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes in a basketball match against the aliens of Moron Mountain.
- This time around, James is expected to team up with Bugs and the gang. It’s unclear if they’ll be going up against the Monstars again.
- In addition to the title reveal, the official “Space Jam” Twitter account revealed the movie’s logo. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be in theaters on July 16, 2021.
Repost from #LeBronJames: 2021. ???????? ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/G499sIvXL6
— Space Jam A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 30, 2020
Here’s the official logo for the movie:
