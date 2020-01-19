Live updates: SpaceX just launched and intentionally exploded a rocket for NASA to test a spaceship abort system

- source
- SpaceX
- SpaceX just completed a crucial safety test that’s designed to show its Crew Dragon capsule is ready to carry astronauts to space.
- The company’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10:30 a.m. ET, but mission controllers intentionally shut off its engines about 84 seconds into the flight.
- At that moment, the Crew Dragon spaceship detached and sped away with its own rocket engines. Seconds later the tumbling rocket exploded under the strain of aerodynamic forces.
- About 9 minutes into the mission, the Crew Dragon space capsule splashed down into the Atlantic Ocean, where recovery crews are now working to recover the ship.
