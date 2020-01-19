Live updates: SpaceX just launched and intentionally exploded a rocket for NASA to test a spaceship abort system

caption One of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets intentionally explodes during an in-flight abort test of the company’s new Cred Dragon spaceship for NASA. source SpaceX

SpaceX just completed a crucial safety test that’s designed to show its Crew Dragon capsule is ready to carry astronauts to space.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10:30 a.m. ET, but mission controllers intentionally shut off its engines about 84 seconds into the flight.

At that moment, the Crew Dragon spaceship detached and sped away with its own rocket engines. Seconds later the tumbling rocket exploded under the strain of aerodynamic forces.

About 9 minutes into the mission, the Crew Dragon space capsule splashed down into the Atlantic Ocean, where recovery crews are now working to recover the ship.

This story is being updated. Please refresh for updates.