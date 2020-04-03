Billionaire Spanx founder Sara Blakely is loaning out her wedding dress to brides who lost thousands of dollars because of coronavirus cancellations

- source
- Spanx founder Sara Blakely will loan her wedding dresses to 31 brides whose weddings have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Blakely built a billion-dollar fortune after founding shapewear maker Spanx in her Atlanta apartment in 1998, while selling fax machines door to door to make ends meet.
- The novel coronavirus sparked dual public health and economic crises in the United States after killing 5,923 Americans.
Billionaire Spanx founder Sara Blakely is looking out for an oft-overlooked population affected by the coronavirus pandemic – brides.
Blakely is offering to loan her wedding dress out to any size 4 or size 6 brides who are struggling to organize a wedding amid the pandemic, she announced on Instagram. Over thirty women have already taken Blakely up on the offer, she told CNBC.
“When COVID-19 happened, I shifted my thinking to, ‘How can I use my social platform right now to be helpful?'” Blakely said in an interview with CNBC Make It’s Taylor Locke published Thursday. “I thought, ‘This is a really feel-good post that should make other people feel good right now … and I also wanted to hopefully start a trend and spark an idea in other women that maybe they hadn’t thought of loaning their wedding dress out and now they will.”
Calling all brides to be… do you want to borrow my wedding dress from me? I have already loaned it out twice… once to a good friend and once to a girl I just met. (Swipe to see the dress x 3)! My good friend @JulieDGruber was having a hard time finding a wedding dress so one day I said, “just wear mine.” And she did! Another time I was hiking in Sun Valley and met a lovely woman on the trail, @NatalyDawn. She was newly engaged. Not sure what made me say it, but I said, “I know we just met, and this may sound strange but you can borrow my wedding dress if you want to.” As soon as I said it I thought… well that was a strange thing to say. She looked shocked and as politely as she could said she was looking forward to shopping for a dress with her mom etc. but thank you. We exchanged emails and I found out she was the lead singer of a cool band @pomplamoosemusic. Anyway… fast forward almost a year and I get a call from her. Her dress had been altered and they ruined the dress. It didn’t fit her at all. The wedding was in a few days and could she still take me up on my offer? Of course! She got it the day before her wedding and it fit perfectly! (Reminding me to never second guess that voice inside. I was meant to offer her my dress just didn’t know why at the time.) My heart is breaking for all the brides out their having to cancel and postpone their special day so I thought why not offer my dress to more amazing women! Hoping this will possibly help ease someone’s plans during this time. So if you’re a size 4 or 6 and want to borrow my wedding dress, comment below. Please tag anyone and everyone who needs to see this and feel free to share it! #LoveWins #TBT #Wedding #Bride #WeddingDress #Giveaway
“My heart is breaking for all the brides out their [sic] having to cancel and postpone their special day so I thought why not offer my dress to more amazing women,” Blakely wrote when first making the offer on Instagram March 19. “Hoping this will possibly help ease someone’s plans during this time.”
The 49-year-old billionaire loaned out one of the two dresses she wore to her October 2008 wedding years before the coronavirus outbreak began, first to a friend in 2010 and later to a stranger she met on a hiking trail in 2016, according to CNBC. Blakely built a billion-dollar fortune after founding shapewear and loungewear brand Spanx in her Atlanta apartment in 1998, Business Insider reported.
Engaged couples across the country have been forced to postpone or completely cancel their nuptials as authorities limit gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The cancellations are also costing couples tens of thousands of dollars in losses from broken contracts with vendors, canceled flights and hotel bookings, aside from what they hoped would be the happiest day of their lives, Business Insider’s Jessica Snouwaert reported.
The novel coronavirus has infected over one million people and killed over 96,000 across the globe, after being identified in Wuhan, China, in December. No country has reported more cases than the United States. In addition to a public health crisis, the outbreak has also led to an economic downturn, as nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks alone as businesses close to comply with social distancing guidelines designed to slow the virus’ the spread.