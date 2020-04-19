I’m happy to spend my $1,200 stimulus check on my new puppy because he needs me — and so do our local businesses

caption Pongo, the author’s new puppy source Courtesy Sarah Sharkey

I’d been thinking of adopting a puppy for months before the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, and once I was at home full-time, I decided to go for it.

Adopting Pongo hasn’t been cheap – I spent $400 just to adopt him and get him home. I also have some costly vet bills on the horizon.

I’m privileged to have enough money to cover my usual expenses, so I’m happy to spend my stimulus check at local pet-related businesses.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold around us, the stimulus package signed into law by President Trump last month brought another surprise: I would qualify for the $1,200 check that’s making its way to the households of most Americans.

The funds will be a much-needed lifeline to many. However, I’m still able to rely on my emergency savings if my income should drop in the near future. Plus, my husband has a stable job that has survived the global economic crisis so far.

With all of those factors allowing us to continue saving and investing, I was very tempted to simply file away the check into a high-yield savings account. But since the goal of the stimulus package is to stimulate the economy through spending, I’ve decided that would be a somewhat selfish choice for my situation.

Instead of allowing the funds to sit idle, I’ve decided to spend every last penny on taking care of a brand new puppy.

Why I adopted a puppy during the pandemic

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I had been wanting to get a puppy for months. The idea of a puppy to take care of was exciting. However, between my unpredictable day job and busy career as a freelance writer, I had been putting off the decision to bring home a new addition to the family; I didn’t feel like I had enough time at home. But now the tables have turned dramatically.

When the COVID-19 crisis started to unfold, I was not entirely sure how things would play out. In fact, I still have no idea when things will return to normal. But, for now, our new normal is spending more time at home – a lot more time. The problem of who would stay home to potty train the puppy was no longer an issue. So we went to our local animal shelter and brought home a lovable mixed-breed puppy.

Fostering pets is on the rise

We are not the only family in America that had this idea. The number of animals being fostered right now is 790% higher than this time last year. That means more pets are finding their way into loving homes for the time being.

Although official adoptions are down 39% from last year, it is possible that many of these foster parents will take the next step towards adoption in the coming weeks and months.

How I’m spending my stimulus money

My plan is to spend the entirety of my stimulus check on our new puppy, Pongo. So far, the little guy is eating through the check quickly. As we make purchases for Pongo, we are making our best effort to support local stores during this difficult time.

First of all, the cost of bringing our new puppy home was just over $400. We had to pay for the adoption fee in order to take him home, as well as an apartment pet fee before he could walk through the door.

In addition to the costs of physically bringing him home, we had to prepare the space for a puppy. We bought him a cushy crate and plenty of toys to entertain him for the next several weeks. We also picked up practicalities, like electrical socket covers and baby-proofing cabinet locks. A few hundred dollars later and he is happily enjoying his new home.

After bringing him home, we had to navigate taking him to the vet in the post-coronavirus world. It involved dropping him off in a clean space for the vet to pick him up for this first check-up. The first visit to the vet led to a string of expenses that will likely stretch out for the next several months while he works up to becoming fully vaccinated and completely recovered from his rough days of puppyhood.

All in all, Pongo is well worth every penny that we are spending on him. Not only are we providing a happy home to a deserving puppy, but also using our stimulus funds to help our local economy survive.

With the money from the stimulus check on the way, we are not at all worried about the impact of these new pet costs on our budget. Instead, we are lucky to be in a position to help others in our community that are struggling by spending money intentionally at local pet-related businesses that need our help right now.