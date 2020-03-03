Spike Lee and the Knicks are in a war of words after he got in a confrontation with security about which entrance to use

Film director and long-time New York Knicks fan Spike Lee got into a confrontation with security at Madison Square Garden on Monday over which entrance to the building he chose.

On Tuesday, Lee went on ESPN’s “First Take” and claimed he had never been told to use another entrance and that he was being “harassed” by team owner James Dolan.

After the Knicks released a statement, saying Lee was lying and perpetuating drama, Lee spoke to The New York Times, doubled down on his claims, and called the team a laughingstock.

A battle between the New York Knicks and film director Spike Lee escalated on Tuesday following a confrontation with security at a game on Monday.

Prior to the Knicks’ 125-123 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday, a video surfaced of Lee getting into a confrontation with security at Madison Square Garden as he attempted to get off the elevator through an employee/media entrance of the building.

In the video, Lee could be heard telling security to arrest him, referencing former Knicks forward Charles Oakley, who was arrested at a game in 2017 after allegedly harassing team owner James Dolan.

Director Spike Lee denied entry to MSG. Rumors are circulating that MSG CEO James Dolan didn’t want the famed director to enter. #SpikeLee #MSG pic.twitter.com/0gZVaHDXBP — BroTalkLive (@BroTalkLivePod) March 3, 2020

Lee was later seen sitting in his usual courtside seat during the game.

On Tuesday, however, Lee appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” and said he had been using the same entrance for 28 years and had never been told not to. He said he had already scanned his ticket and was in the elevator when he was told to leave the arena and go in through another entrance. Lee refused, saying he feared he wouldn’t have been let back in.

“I’m being harassed by James Dolan,” Lee said on ESPN. “I don’t know why.”

Lee objected to a statement made by the team after the game saying that he shook hands and resolved the matter with Dolan during the game.

“It’s Garden spin,” Lee said, adding that he has never asked for any sort of celebrity benefits from the organization.

Lee said he would not attend any more games for the 2019-20 season but would return next season.

Shortly, after Lee’s appearance on “First Take,” the Knicks issued a statement on the matter. The statement said the team has “repeatedly” asked Lee not to use the employee entrance and called it “disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama.” In a tweet including the statement, the Knicks also had a photo of the media/employee entrance and a grainy photo of Lee and Dolan shaking hands.

New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 3, 2020

The team was widely mocked on social media for escalating the feud.

Just when you thought the Knicks couldn't get more tone deaf….. https://t.co/lvXVmbFQg2 — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) March 3, 2020

Welcome to the Knicks, Leon Rose https://t.co/DQjaIuxWaM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 3, 2020

definitely a good idea for the knicks to publicly feud w the most important black filmaker of our lifetimes — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) March 3, 2020

Every time I think the Knicks can’t top themselves, they do it again https://t.co/0c4Rq4HPm4 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 3, 2020

Lee did not back down after the Knicks’ statement. According to Sopan Deb of The New York Times, Lee called him to respond to the Knicks statement.

While speaking to Deb, Lee maintained that he had never been told not to use the employee entrance and that he had used it as recently as last Wednesday. Lee also said the Knicks are “laughingstock” and said the Brooklyn Nets had called to appeal to him to change his allegiances.

Lee says that at halftime, he told Dolan that he was never told that there was a new policy about entering the arena. Dolan said "very rudely," according to Lee – "Now, you know." — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

"Whats laughable is how the Knicks are the laughingstock of the league in sports. That's what's fucking laughable." – Spike Lee — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

OMG: "I'll tell you one thing. I heard from the Brooklyn Nets." Lee says he gave away his tickets for this year already. (He's not changing allegiances though.) — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

Deb also tweeted that Lee texted him, saying he thinks the photo of he and Dolan shaking hands, included in the Knicks’ statement, was a set-up.

MORE: Spike Lee just texted me to say that he thinks he was "set up" with the handshake photo. This is turning out to be a really odd Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ALQAMBEVpF — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller on Tuesday was asked about the incident with Lee. He said the Knicks have great fans and the team wants to see them there.

The incident is the latest in a dramatic season for the Knicks. Already this season they have fired a coach, fired their team president, hired a new president, and released a statement correcting the words of Steve Stoute, a brand consultant.

Last month for Knicks: Feb. 4: Fire president Steve Mills

Feb. 6: News breaks Leon Rose is next president

Feb. 6: Trade Marcus Morris

Feb. 11: Steve Stoute goes on First Take, Knicks issue statement in response

March 2: Name Leon Rose president

March 3: Enter feud with Spike Lee — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 3, 2020

After Monday’s win, the Knicks are 19-42.