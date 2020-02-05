Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock investigate a series of murders targeting cops in the first trailer for the ‘Saw’ reboot ‘Spiral’

By
Abby Monteil
-

Chris Rock in a scene from

caption
Chris Rock in a scene from “Spiral.”
source
Lionsgate
  • Lionsgate released a trailer for its new horror movie, comedian Chris Rock’s “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” on Wednesday.
  • The trailer opens on Rock’s police detective character and his rookie partner (“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Max Minghella), who are called in to investigate a series of grisly murders reminiscent of Jigsaw’s killings.
  • They soon learn that the unknown killer is targeting cops, and find strange spiral designs decorating the crime scene.
  • As is the case in most “Saw” movies, the protagonist finds himself increasingly involved with the murderer’s dangerous mind games.
  • “Spiral” will arrive in theaters on May 15.
