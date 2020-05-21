Sports are officially back as Chase Elliott gives Kyle Busch the middle finger after ridiculous wreck

source Fox

NASCAR raced at Darlington for the second time in four days in their return to action following the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Denny Hamlin won the rain-shortened race, but all the talk after the race was the wreck between Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott with 28 laps to go.

With Busch and Elliott fighting for second place, Busch misjudged the gap as he tried to fit in behind Elliot, and instead spun out the young driver.

Elliott was clearly not happy, giving Busch the middle-finger salute as the defending champion drove by under caution.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Here is the scene as Elliott waits for Busch to give him the emphatic middle finger.

Here is the wreck that led to the middle finger.

Busch took responsibility for the wreck after the race and after a heated, but somewhat socially distanced argument following the race with Elliot’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson.

“I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap,” Busch told Fox. “I made a mistake and clipped [Elliott] there and spun him into the wall. I hate it for him and his guys.”