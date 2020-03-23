I fed my dog fresh food from Spot & Tango for 2 weeks, and he loved the recipes specially formulated by animal nutritionists

caption Spt & Tango’s fresh dog food delivery offers complete-and-balanced recipes customized for each dog. source Spot & Tango/Facebook

Fresh dog food delivery offers the health benefits of homemade food and the convenience of store-bought food.

Spot & Tango offers fresh food for dogs, shipped to your home monthly.

Each diet is individually customized to your dog’s needs and arrives in daily portions.

Prices vary depending on the size of your dog, and you can save 20% on your first two weeks of Spot & Tango food when you sign up.

I recently tried the fresh dog food subscription service Spot & Tango, which cooks fresh, healthy meals individually customized for your dog and ships the food directly to your door – no trip to the pet store required. In this review, I’ll share my experience with Spot & Tango, from signing up, to receiving my first shipment, and feeding the product to my dog, plus I’ll talk about the pros and cons of Spot & Tango and delivery fresh pet food in general.

I’m a big believer in the health benefits of fresh, minimally processed food. It’s why I buy organic produce and whole foods, and take the time to cook most of my family’s meals at home. I’ve thought about cooking for my Miniature Poodle Jäger, too, but let’s be honest: After planning, prepping, and cooking meals for my human family, I just don’t have much time or energy left.

Another roadblock for me is the degree of difficulty involved in making dog food at home. Dogs have very specific nutritional needs. High-quality commercial dog foods include a statement on the label that the product is “complete and balanced” as certified by the American Association of Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).

Spot & Tango‘s recipes are formulated by animal nutritionists for your dog’s unique needs

You can find many recipes for homemade dog food on the internet, but most are not complete and balanced. In fact, a study analyzed more than 200 homemade dog food recipes and found that just 5% were nutritionally complete. You run the risk of serious health issues if you feed your dog an unbalanced homemade diet. If you want the benefits of fresh pet food, what’s a well-intentioned dog owner to do? One option is to let a fresh dog food delivery company like Spot & Tango do the hard work for you.

Spot & Tango creates a customized, preportioned meal plan based on your dog’s age, weight, breed, and health goals. Using their own recipes created by animal nutritionists, Spot & Tango takes locally sourced lean proteins, fresh fruits and veggies, and high-quality carbohydrates and cooks up a batch of homemade food in their USDA-certified kitchens just for your dog. Each recipe is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles for all life stages, which means it is appropriate to feed to both puppies and adult dogs.

Spot & Tango food contains nothing artificial – no fillers, no additives, and no preservatives – so it arrives frozen. Store the food pouches in your freezer until you’re ready to use them. Take a pouch out the night before and place it in the fridge, or thaw a pouch in warm water or in the microwave on 50% power.

The sign-up process was detailed but seamless

caption My miniature poodle loved the beef and millet and turkey and red quinoa recipes he tried. source Jackie Brown/Business Insider

The sign-up process was simple. After providing my name, email address, and zip code, I was asked for my dog’s name, and whether he was male or female, neutered or spayed. I could then choose his breed or mix of breeds, and input his birthday, body type (a little skinny, just right, or a little chubby), weight or approximate weight, lifestyle (lazy, active, or very active), and any health conditions (allergies, constipation, itchy skin, obesity, etc.).

For my Miniature Poodle Jäger, who weighs 20 pounds, meal options ranged from about $2.50 to $3.50 per meal (or $35 to $49 per week), depending on which recipe I chose. I’ll admit that math isn’t my strong suit, but I was able to do a quick calculation and determine that Spot & Tango determined my weekly cost based on two meals per day. In order of least expensive to most expensive, the recipe options are Turkey and Red Quinoa, Beef and Millet, and Lamb and Brown Rice. For the purposes of my review, I opted to try two recipes: Turkey and Red Quinoa and half Beef and Millet. However, you can select just one recipe or all three recipes if you choose.

After signing up, communication from the company was top-notch. I received an instant email confirmation of my order, plus email notification and a package tracking number when my box of food was about to ship and after it had been delivered. Spot & Tango ships to all of the continental United States (the company does not ship to Hawaii and Alaska) via Fedex Ground, UPS, and USPS.

It’s important to note that Spot & Tango is a subscription-based service. This means that once you sign up, your credit card will be automatically charged and food will be shipped once a month. You can cancel or pause your subscription at any time by emailing the company. Reasons you might want to cancel or pause your subscription include if you will be traveling, if your dog is ill and not eating, or if you just want to take a break for whatever reason.

Spot & Tango‘s fresh dog food is delivered frozen in environmentally friendly packaging

My box was delivered without issue. The food was very cold upon arrival thanks to the environmentally friendly insulated packaging (made from corn starch and 100% biodegradable). The meals came vacuum sealed in certified BPA-free, food-safe pouches (for my 20-pound dog, one pouch per day, intended to be split between two meals).

Spot & Tango food is completely fresh and contains no preservatives, so it must be stored in the refrigerator (up to four days) or freezer (up to six months). My delivery came with helpful instructions that suggested storing all of the food in the freezer and placing a pouch in the fridge each night so it would be ready when I needed it. I really like how flat the pouches are – they stack well, making it easy to store them in the freezer.

Testing the fresh food with my dog

When I opened the first pouch at dinnertime, my dog looked up at me quizzically as if wondering why I was putting something different into his bowl. The food itself looks nothing like the kibble and canned food mix he usually eats. The Spot & Tango food looks like, well, food. You can see the blueberries and quinoa and peas and turkey, all colorful and chopped up and tossed together.

My dog happily scarfed down his first Spot & Tango meal then spent a few minutes licking the bowl to ensure he had consumed every last particle of the food. The next morning at breakfast, he was practically dancing as I took the pouch out of the fridge. No doubt about it – my dog is obsessed with this food.

Speaking of opening the pouches, I use scissors to slice off the top. (True story: My dog can somehow hear me slicing through the plastic pouch from the other room and comes running – it’s hilarious.) I pour out half the food for dinner, then fold the top down and secure it with a clip. I save the second portion in the fridge overnight for the next morning’s breakfast. I also take one or two new pouches out of the freezer every night and put them in the fridge so they’re completely defrosted by the next evening.

caption The food is made in USDA-certified kitchens and delivered frozen to maintain freshness. source Spot & Tango

It’s usually advisable to make changes to your dog’s diet gradually, feeding a quarter new food and three-quarters old food for a few days, then feeding half new food and half old food for a few days, and so on, until your dog is fully transitioned to the new food. Personally, I skipped this step because my dog is used to eating a lot of different foods, including fresh “human” food snacks daily. My dog did fine eating the new Spot & Tango food, but if your dog is used to eating a certain type and brand of dog food, it’s a good idea to transition slowly.

The bottom line

There’s no question – dog food of this caliber is far from cheap. However, if you are a believer in the health benefits of fresh, unprocessed food, but don’t have the time or energy to make your own dog food at home, a fresh pet food subscription service may be worth the high price tag. Spot & Tango does not skimp on anything. The recipes are solid, the food is thoughtfully made with high-quality ingredients and arrives in beautiful, environmentally friendly packaging. My dog is a huge fan of the food and it agreed with his stomach.

If the thought of spending this much on dog food has you questioning your sanity, Spot & Tango has an in-between option called the Topper Plan. For a much lower price, you can receive smaller amounts of food to use as a “topper” to your dog’s regular kibble, providing delicious and healthful food as an adjunct to your dog’s less-expensive commercial diet. For my 20-pound dog, the Topper Plan ranged from $16 to $22 a week.

Pros: Custom fresh dog food tailored to your individual dog; complete and balanced recipes prepared in USDA/FDA-inspected kitchen; convenient delivery in environmentally friendly packaging; money-back guarantee if your dog doesn’t like the food (applies to the initial two-week trial period)

Cons: Limited recipe options; must remember to transfer pouches from freezer to fridge to thaw; can’t be left out for hours for dogs that like to graze; must remember to pause or cancel subscription to avoid being billed automatically; extremely expensive compared to commercial kibble or canned dog food