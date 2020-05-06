An issue in Facebook’s code broke a ton of popular apps on iOS including Spotify, Tiktok, Venmo, and Tinder

caption Daniel Ek, cofounder and CEO of Spotify source Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

A bunch of popular apps are experiencing technical issues on iOS – and Facebook appears to be to blame.

Spotify, TikTok, Tinder, and a bunch of other high-profile services are currently down for some users. Developers on comment threads on Github are blaming an update to Facebook’s SDK, or software development kit, for the issue.

The outage-measuring website Down Detector is reporting outages for numerous popular internet services – also including Pinterest, Waze, Venmo, Bumble, SoundCloud, Nextdoor, The New York Times, Walmart, Viber, Pandora, and UPS, according to Down Detector’s tracking.

A Facebook worker who is a contributor to Facebook’s code repository on Github said that the issue has since been fixed, but may take “a few minutes” to go into effect.

A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing…

